One Breakout Candidate in Oregon Defensive Back Room

The Oregon Ducks' roster is filled with a ton of talent on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. With many players returning to play another season in Eugene, the Ducks also have some key contributors joining the roster for the first season. Among all the players in the defensive back room, one player seems to have the best chance of breaking out: safety Peyton Woodyard.

Biggest Breakout Candidate in the Defensive Back Room

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard works out as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably, the biggest breakout in the Ducks' defensive back room is Woodyard. Woodyard, a former St. John Bosco standout, is one of the more gifted defensive backs when it comes to the safety room already, but has had some limited production due to the amount of talent that has been in the system. Woodyard is entering his junior season with the Oregon program, and this season could be his best one yet.

In his first season, he was solid, but not the most efficient, as he ended his season with only nine tackles. This is something that would take a major step up, as he finished last season with 22 tackles, and nine of the tackles were solo tackles. His biggest moment was an interception that was good for a 30-yard touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The talented safety only recorded a tackle in seven games, which arguably makes his stats even more impressive to think about.

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeye recruit DB Peyton Woodyard (2024) before the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Osufb Recruits Kwr01 | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Woodyard has had a productive offseason both off the field, as he got engaged, and on the field, as he shone during spring camp. He is looking to be the second starter, or at a minimum, the primary rotational piece. Woodyard is one of the talented players in the country when it comes to playing over-the-top coverage, and this is something that will get him on the field. In fact, many could argue that he is the best over-the-top coverage safety in the room.

His lengthy 6-2 frame, which is paired with 208 pounds, is scary enough, but the speed that he has is undeniable, as he is solid when it comes to breaking and gaining ground that he needs to make up for with the ball in the air.

Woodyard's commitment to the Ducks has been noted, and he is one of the players with the most experience in the Ducks' defense, although having a new defensive coordinator can be difficult. His veteran ability will allow him to see the field more than some, which is a dangerous thought considering the majority of places he would be the No. 1 safety, but he is competing for a starting job in Oregon.

Who is Joining Peyton Woodyard at the Safety Position

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard scores off an interception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woodyard will be joined by transfer portal addition Koi Perich, recruiting addition Jett Washington, and redshirt-sophomore Aaron Flowers Jr. This could be one of the deepest safety rooms in the country, and this is a group that could help the Ducks pursue their first college football national championship trophy. Make sure to keep an eye on Woodyard in 2026, as he is the breakout player on the horizon.

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