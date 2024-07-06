Former Oregon Football CB, Minnesota Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Dies in Car Accident
The Oregon Ducks family suffered a tragic loss with the death of former standout cornerback and Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson after a car accident on Friday night.
He was 24 years old.
According to reports from the Oregonian, Jackson was killed in Upper Marlboro Maryland along with two former high school teammates Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr.
Maryland State Police say Jackson was a passenger in the car that was struck by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. All three occupants in the vehicle were killed. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash where no other injuries occurred.
The report adds, "Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash."
Following the news of his passing, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah released a statement.
"I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree," Adofo-Mensah said. "As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him. Khyree's personality captured every room he was in. I'm devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short. My thoughts are with Khyree's family and friends, those who played with and coached him in college, and his teammates and coaches here at the Vikings."
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning offered his thoughts on his former player on social media Saturday morning.
"RIP Khyree... ,"Lanning said. "Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person."
Jackson, who the Vikings selected with the eighth pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, came to Oregon as a transfer, beginning his career at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. He then transferred to East Mississippi Community College, before joining the Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons.
While in Tuscaloosa, Jackson appeared in 21 games.
Jackson eventually ended up with the Ducks for the 2023 season, where he played in 12 games and made 34 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. He also tallied two interceptions and seven pass deflections.
In his one season with the Ducks, Jackson was named First-Team All-Pac-12 by the coaches, as well as First-Team All-Pac-12 by the Associated Press.
