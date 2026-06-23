Three Make-or-Break Games for Bear Alexander's NFL Draft Stock

The Oregon Ducks produced seven new NFL rookies last season. Yet none of them came from the defensive line.

That's still a good omen for coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff. It means the Ducks will feature one of the nation's best and deepest front lines this fall.

Bear Alexander returning to Eugene boosts this unit and creates one of the more imposing and intimidating fronts across the nation. The USC Trojans transfer is fully capable of ascending up the NFL Draft board, especially if he dominates against these three opponents in the 2026 season:

Sept. 5 Versus Boise State

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander, left, and Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boise State annually produces one of the nation's most consistent offensive lines. Clearing running lanes for Ashton Jeanty in 2024, plus allowing only 26 sacks last season isn't done by accident.

The Broncos still emphasize dominating the trenches even in the post Chris Petersen universe. But the strength lies in the interior for Boise State.

Right guard Roger Carreon returns after garnering All-Mountain West honorable mention honors. Jason Steele slides from left guard to center and presents strong versatility. There's even Oregon State transfer Zander Esty on board here, who likely wants nothing more than to to beat his old foe.

Alexander will face his share of double teams here. But if he can eliminate Boise State's blue print of wearing teams down with the ground attack, Alexander will put NFL teams on notice right away.

Sept. 26 at USC

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) reaches out to tackle California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

NFL scouts will be making reservations to be in the Los Angeles region for this one.

But emotions will run high for Alexander here, as this contest marks his first trip back to the LA Memorial Coliseum since his transfer.

Alexander and the Ducks pummeled USC at Autzen Stadium last season, with the massive defensive tackle tallying four tackles including two solo stops. The Trojans aim for retribution here.

Alexander didn't get quarterback Jayden Maiava down for a sack in last year's meeting. He can elevate his game by blowing past key USC returners Tobias Raymond at left guard and center Kilian O'Connor.

Nov. 7 at Ohio State

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The road trip to Columbus becomes the most challenging for Alexander and the Ducks. Not just because the Buckeyes are annually loaded on talent either.

The "Horseshoe" ranks as one of college football's loudest and most defeaning environments. Alexander and the Ducks defense are used to rabid, hostile venues though. They drowned out the decibel levels at State College against Penn State one year ago. The Buckeyes' home will be just as loud, if not louder, especially with Big Ten title implications likely hanging in the balance here.

Alexander, meanwhile, earns three big opportunities here: Facing and manhandling one of the conference's deepest line units, bottling 1,000-yard rusher Bo Jackson, and finally getting after Heisman Trophy hopeful quarterback Julian Sayin.

This November showdown can catapult the 6-3, 300-pound Alexander into first round status if he accomplishes all three tasks. He can even spark some All-Big Ten First Team honors too with a breakout day in Columbus.

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