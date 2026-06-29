Four Toughest Quarterbacks The Oregon Ducks Defense Will Face This Season

The Oregon Ducks are going into the upcoming 2026 season with arguably their most talented defense on paper in recent memory. With the Oregon entire starting defensive line returning for one more season and the Ducks going into the portal to grab safety Koi Perch, the Oregon defense should be in contention for one of the best in the country.

The Ducks defense will be tasked with containing some of the best quarterbacks in the country in the upcoming season, and there are four quarterbacks that could give the defense trouble.

Ohio State Quarterback Julian Sayin

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) walks across the field during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably the best quarterback the Oregon defense will face next season is Heisman Trophy hopeful and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. Sayin burst on the scene in 2025 and finished his season with 3,610 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Sayin finished in fourth place in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting, and he will be expected to contend once again for the biggest individual prize in college football next season.

The Oregon defense will also have to play against Sayin in Columbus at the Horseshoe, which is notoriously one of the toughest places to play in the country for opposing defenses.

USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of the tougher quarterbacks the Oregon defense will have to contend with is USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava was pedestrian against the Ducks last season at Autzen Stadium, throwing for 306 yards, three touchdowns, but also two interceptions. Maiava will have plenty of weapons at his disposal next season, and should take a healthy step forward in his progression as a quarterback.

Michigan Quarterback Bryce Underwood

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) shares a laughter with running back Jordan Marshall (23), left, during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks defense will have the task of containing second-year quarterback Bryce Underwood at Autzen Stadium in the third-to-last week of the regular season. Underwood perhaps didn’t quite live up to the billing or the preseason hype from last season, but he still was able to put together a respectable season, logging 2,428 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, but surrendering nine interceptions.

Michigan turned heads this past offseason when they announced the hiring of new coach Kyle Whittingham from Utah, who they believe could get the best out of Underwood.

Washington Quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

The Ducks will face Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. for the third time ever in the upcoming 2026 season, and Oregon has looked strong each time the Ducks have been asked to keep contain on him. Williams finished his 2025 season with 3,065 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. Williams also ranked at No. 21 in the country in quarterback rating with a 75.7.

While Sayin, Maiava, Underwood, and Williams all pose separate threats that could give any high-level collegiate defense trouble, the Ducks will arguably have a talent advantage on paper. The Ducks will face two of the four toughest quarterbacks away from home in Sayin and Maiava in Columbus and Los Angeles respectively, while they will face Underwood and Williams at home at Autzen Stadium.

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