Five Oregon Ducks Among Highest Rated Big Ten Players in College Football 27
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The Oregon Ducks are the highest rated team in EA Sports College Football 27. Oregon has a 91 overall rating and five of the top 10 highest rated individual players in the Big Ten.
Top 10 Highest Rated Players in Big Ten
Out of the top 10 highest rated players in the Big Ten, five of them are Ducks. Here is the full top 10 with their player ratings.
1. Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver (Ohio State) - 99
2. Carter Smith, Offensive Lineman (Indiana) - 97
3. Kade Pieper, Offensive Lineman (Iowa) - 95
4. Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon) - 95
5. Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State) - 94
6. Matayo Uiagaleilei, Defensive Lineman (Oregon) - 94
7. Iapani Laloulu, Offensive Lineman (Oregon) - 93
8. Koi Perich, Defensive Back (Oregon) - 93
9. A'Mauri Washington, Defensive Lineman (Oregon) - 93
10. Jayden Maiava, Quarterback (USC) - 92
Half of this top 10 are Oregon Ducks with the highest rated Duck being quarterback Dante Moore with a 95 overall. He is the fourth highest rated player in the Big Ten and the highest rated quarterback in the conference. He is one of the cover athletes for the game along with Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney.
Moore started all 15 games for Oregon in 2025 as a redshirt sophomore. He threw ofr 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, helping lead the Ducks to 13 wins and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal. After the season came to a close, the conversation around Moore turned to if he would end up declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Moore was projected to be an early first round selection in the 2026 draft. Instead, he opted to return to Eugene for another season in college. According to ESPN's Matt Miller and Jordan Reid, Moore is the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the country in their 2027 NFL Draft rankings. The No. 1 quarterback for both of them is Arch Manning from the Texas Longhorns.
With Moore back at Oregon for another season and four other Ducks being among the highest rated in the Big Ten, the Ducks should be right in the thick of the national title race again this season.
The highest rated player in not only the Big Ten but the whole country in College Football 27 is Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith is rated 99 overall and looks poised to have another huge season for the Buckeyes.
As a true freshman for Ohio State in 2024, Smith had 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was an integral part to Ohio State's national championship winning team and was named a First-team All-American and the Big Ten Receiver of the Year.
Smith followed this up with another impressive season as a sophomore in 2025. He had 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, repeating as the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and being named a Unanimous All-American.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1