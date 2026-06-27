Five Oregon Ducks Among Highest Rated Big Ten Players in College Football 27

The Oregon Ducks are the highest rated team in EA Sports College Football 27. Oregon has a 91 overall rating and five of the top 10 highest rated individual players in the Big Ten.

Top 10 Highest Rated Players in Big Ten

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out of the top 10 highest rated players in the Big Ten, five of them are Ducks. Here is the full top 10 with their player ratings.

1. Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver (Ohio State) - 99

2. Carter Smith, Offensive Lineman (Indiana) - 97

3. Kade Pieper, Offensive Lineman (Iowa) - 95

4. Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon) - 95

5. Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State) - 94

6. Matayo Uiagaleilei, Defensive Lineman (Oregon) - 94

7. Iapani Laloulu, Offensive Lineman (Oregon) - 93

8. Koi Perich, Defensive Back (Oregon) - 93

9. A'Mauri Washington, Defensive Lineman (Oregon) - 93

10. Jayden Maiava, Quarterback (USC) - 92



99 OVR Jeremiah Smith leads the Big Ten 🏆



Any surprises here? #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/RXbYypkJXm — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 26, 2026

Half of this top 10 are Oregon Ducks with the highest rated Duck being quarterback Dante Moore with a 95 overall. He is the fourth highest rated player in the Big Ten and the highest rated quarterback in the conference. He is one of the cover athletes for the game along with Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney.

Moore started all 15 games for Oregon in 2025 as a redshirt sophomore. He threw ofr 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, helping lead the Ducks to 13 wins and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal. After the season came to a close, the conversation around Moore turned to if he would end up declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore was projected to be an early first round selection in the 2026 draft. Instead, he opted to return to Eugene for another season in college. According to ESPN's Matt Miller and Jordan Reid, Moore is the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the country in their 2027 NFL Draft rankings. The No. 1 quarterback for both of them is Arch Manning from the Texas Longhorns.

With Moore back at Oregon for another season and four other Ducks being among the highest rated in the Big Ten, the Ducks should be right in the thick of the national title race again this season.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a catch during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The highest rated player in not only the Big Ten but the whole country in College Football 27 is Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith is rated 99 overall and looks poised to have another huge season for the Buckeyes.

As a true freshman for Ohio State in 2024, Smith had 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was an integral part to Ohio State's national championship winning team and was named a First-team All-American and the Big Ten Receiver of the Year.

Smith followed this up with another impressive season as a sophomore in 2025. He had 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, repeating as the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and being named a Unanimous All-American.

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