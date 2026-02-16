Five-Star Georgia Commit Donte Wright Jr. Makes Recruiting Announcement with Oregon

Five-star cornerback recruit Donte Wright Jr. has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since the summer of 2025, but he announced on Monday that he is planning to take a visit to the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning this summer.

Wright posted on his social media that he plans to visit Oregon from June 19-21 as the Ducks are more than likely setting up for a weekend of high-profile visitors. Under Lanning, Oregon has often planned big recruiting weekends with multiple five-star and four-star prospects, and Wright will likely be among a list of prospects in Eugene over the summer.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

However many recruits are visiting for that weekend, Wright still stands out. He is rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports' Composite Rankings, coming in as the No. 31 overall prospect and the No. 3 cornerback. Rivals' rankings currently rate Wright as a four-star prospect, but he is the No. 1 recruit from the state of California, per Rivals.

The USC Trojans have had success in their increased recruiting efforts in Southern California, landing the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026 with 20 out of 35 total commits coming from California prospects. Meanwhile, other top programs like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and more have been able to pull talent out of the West Coast.

As a result, Wright's recruitment is a significant one as Lanning and the Ducks look to flip him away from Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Oregon has had success recruiting defensive backs, recently bringing in five-star safety Jett Washington, four-star safety Devin Jackson, four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, and more in the class of 2026.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during a press conference for the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Puts Nation On Notice With New Ranking

MORE: What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Donte Wright Jr.'s Highlights

The first play on Wright's highlight tape from his junior season, the most recent one, is a kickoff return that he nearly runs back for a touchdown. While he's expected to play cornerback at the next level, his athleticism and talent as a ball-carrier jump off the film.

Defensively, Wright appears to be a willing tackler and his highlight tape makes him look like one of the more physical players on the field. Expected to start all four seasons at Long Beach Poly, Wright is used all over, including special teams and trick plays.

Pacifica's Isaiah Dillon makes a touchdown catch as Long Beach Poly's Tay Wright defends during the fourth quarter of a CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinal game at Pacifica High on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Pacifica won, 45-41. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wright also runs track for his high school and has been a member of Long Beach Poly's 4x100m relay team since 2024. His speed seems to translate onto the football field as he shows the ability to change direction, stay with receivers, and rally to the ball.

Any defensive recruit being targeted by Georgia is likely a talented one, and Oregon seems to be pushing for a flip. As one of the top prospects in the class of 2027, Wright will have time before making a decision, and planning a summer visit signals that he is in no rush to flip away from the Bulldogs.