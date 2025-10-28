Ducks Digest

Grading Oregon Ducks' Star Freshmen Dakorien Moore, Brandon Finney

The Oregon Ducks have a handful of true freshmen who have contributed to their 6-1 start, which has landed them inside the top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll On both sides of the ball, the Ducks have multiple freshmen producing for them.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
After losing 10 players to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Oregon Ducks have reloaded their roster and are again, one of the best teams in college football. The Ducks check in as the No. 6 team in the country according to the latest AP Top 25 poll.

A large part of the Ducks' success this season is in part due to the emergence of a handful of freshmen who have stamped their mark on the team early in their college careers. In the 2025 recruiting class alone, Oregon has seen multiple players step up and contribute.

Dakorien Moore - A

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Ducks' leading receiver, Dakorien Moore is one of the best true freshmen in the country regardless of position.

After Oregon's projected No. 1 wide receiver, Evan Stewart, went down with an injury that's kept him out for the first half of the season, Moore has been able to break out as the top target for quarterback Dante Moore.

The electric freshman has caught 28 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns through seven games for the Ducks.

Brandon Finney Jr. - B+

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. (4) reacts after intercepting a pass thrown by Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) (ntot pictured) and returning it for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A member of Oregon's loaded 2025 defensive back class, Brandon Finney Jr. earned the starting cornerback job coming out of fall camp over players like redshirt junior Sione Laulea and redshirt freshman Ify Obidegwu.

Finney has 15 tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception coming in the loss vs. Indiana, where he had a pick-six against the Hoosiers. He could become a household name for Oregon fans along with Moore if they stay in Eugene for their entire careers.

Jordon Davison - B+

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of two true freshmen running backs to burst out onto the scene for the Ducks, Jordon Davison has been a touchdown machine in the red zone. The California native has taken advantage of running back room that still had snaps up for grab despite Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes making his way to the program over the offseason.

His 51 carries is tied for the most on the team with Noah Whittington. He's rumbled for 352 yards and 10 touchdowns, which is tied for No. 7 among all active rushers in FBS.

Dierre Hill Jr. - B

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) carries the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The other half of Oregon's breakout freshmen running back duo, Dierre Hill Jr. has had some impactful games for the Ducks early in his career.

Hill emerged as a change-of-pace back for Whittington to begin the season, but has since seen his role started to pick up in lieu of Hughes' absence. He's rushed 36 times for 357 yards and three touchdowns as Oregon's No. 2 running back.

Both Hill and Davison should easily combine for over 1,000 rush yards this season and will be viewed as one of the best running back duos in the country moving forward if they stay at Oregon.

