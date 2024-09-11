'Highly Unlikely' Oregon Ducks And Michigan Wolverines Both Make College Football Playoff
Is there a scenario where both the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (2-0) and No. 17 Michigan Wolverines (1-1) can both still make the College Football Playoff? The Big Ten foes are two teams with stocks trending down nationally through the first two weeks of the 2024 season.
"Highly unlikely," said ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum. "Oregon is still in reasonably good shape. I mean, they've looked poor the first two weeks. They have Oregon State this weekend. Don't forget they have Ohio State at home in October. If they can get things back together, they will be a major factor. They're just a mystery right now."
Right now, Oregon has a 30 percent chance to reach the 12-team playoff while Michigan has a 11 percent chance.
"Michigan is not a mystery. They got beaten on every side of the ball. You can't say they're done, although I probably already have somewhere or someplace this week. But mathematically, they're alive. But in reality, I think they're finished. I don't see how Sherrone Moore can get this team back together, especially when you consider the games ahead, ending this regular season at Ohio State."
The Wolverines were defeated in dominant fashion by the Texas Longhorns, 31-12, in week 2, raising questions about reigning National Champions. Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore heads a team with a lot of turnover in 2024, including Davis Warren taking over as starting quarterback for the departed J.J McCarthy.
Oregon has barely beaten its first two opponents, unranked Idaho and Boise State, by a combined margin of victory of 13 points. The race is on for Oregon to find the solution before hostin Ohio State in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.
The question remains: How many Big Ten teams will make the College Football Playoff?
Oregon is very much still in the mix. The Ducks travel to 'The Big House' in Ann Arbor, MI for a matchup with Michigan on November 2nd. It's an excellent chance to show why the Ducks deserve a spot to compete for the 2024-25 National Championship.
“My defensive guys know that we have to come in ready to work every day because we're going to have a target on our back from last season - whether that's playing the team that we've seen last season or playing a new team this season,” Oregon senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa told Oregon SI's Bri Amaranthus.
Next up, Oregon travels to face in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers. Kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and the game is broadcast on FOX. The Ducks are looking for their first win in Corvallis since 2018.
“The rivalry is something I always appreciate,” Lanning said. "It means a little bit more. So is it another game? Yeah, it's another game. Is it important for us? It's very important for us. Our guys want to go out there and have success."
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Dillon Gabriel, Offensive Line Inconsistencies
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Jordan James Motivated By Oregon State Upset: 'We Don't Like Them'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Not Satisfied: 'Finding Our Identity'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Losing Recruiting Battle for No. 1 TE Kendre Harrison to UNC, Tennessee?
MORE: Bucky Irving Leading Rusher In Dazzling NFL Debut With Tampa Bay As Fans Chant His Name