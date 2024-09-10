Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Dillon Gabriel, Offensive Line Inconsistencies
EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is entering this week's practice with the goal of increasing intensity and expectations to get the team to play up to his standard. The Ducks have shown signs of struggle in the first two weeks of the 2024 college football season, almost losing twice to unranked teams. A large aspect of Oregon’s trouble is issues with the offensive line. As Oregon prepares to face off against Oregon State, one of the main focuses for Oregon’s coaching staff is improving the performance of the offensive line.
“There were positives and negatives to each group,” said Lanning about the offensive line, which underwent many rotations during Oregon’s game against Boise State. “I do think we found some highlights at times of guys looking well, but we also had some lowlights at multiple positions. And it didn’t matter necessarily what position a guy was at. There were mistakes at all of those.”
One position along the offensive line that has seen a substantial amount of shifting has been the center position. In the second half against Boise State, the Ducks rotated the most athletes at center than they have before under the leadership of Lanning.
“If our best chance to win is to have just one person there the entire game, then we would absolutely do that. But maybe the guy that snaps it the best, if he’s also getting blown off the ball, you need to take a look at another option,” explained Lanning. “There are two things that happen with the center. Yes, it’s how you protect, right? Yes, it’s how you run block, but it’s also about how you deliver the ball back to the quarterback, right? So having some consistency with that as well.”
The lack of consistency up front has likely impacted the trust between Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the offensive line. Gabriel has been brought down to the turf seven times so far this season as a result of inconsistency and errors on the offensive line. For comparison, Oregon allowed just five sacks the entire season in 2023.
“We don’t just keep doing the same thing and expect a different result, right? I think we have to continue to adapt to [Gabriel’s] skill set and also to our players here,” said Lanning. “We already knew the pocket would look a little bit different because Dillon [Gabriel] operates in the pocket a little bit different than how Bo [Nix] operates in the pocket. It’s a different picture. We see that. It’s shown up on film, it’s something we have to be able to coach and address.”
Despite early struggles, Lanning remains confident in his athletes and their ability to improve and excel as the season progresses.
“I promise you, nobody looks at it closer than we do, right? We spent a lot of time and effort looking at it,” said Lanning on analyzing the performance of the offensive line. “We see every single rep in practice which everyone else doesn’t see, so we’ll keep evaluating it. We’ve got guys that we can play winning football with, and that’s the big key, is making sure we’re able to utilize those guys.”
One athlete Lanning has been able to utilize at multiple positions as Oregon continues to try and solve the puzzle of its offensive line is Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, a sophomore offensive lineman out of Honolulu, Hawaii.
“He started at three different positions for us last year. We were really good O-line, but he had more snaps at right guard than any other position. Also played some center for us, also played some left guard. So, across the board, we’ll continue to work to figure out what’s the best group, knowing that it might not just be one group that plays along the offensive line for us.”
Last season, Laloulu was a key contributor for the Ducks, playing in all 14 games and making his first start at center in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. He earned a 79.1 passing grade from Pro Football Focus and was named to 247Sports’ True Freshman All-American team following the 2023 season.
With Laloulu finding so much success as a true freshman, is there room for a true freshman to step up and play a crucial role on Oregon’s offensive line? The answer is yes, but it likely will not happen this week against the Beavers.
“I don’t know that any of those guys right now have earned that opportunity in practice,” said Lanning. “Those guys are all getting better. Gernerris [Wilson] has certainly been really close, and there isn’t a huge separation gap from top to bottom right now for our group.”
As the Ducks prepare for their in-state rivalry game against the Beavers this Saturday, solidifying the offensive line will be a key priority. Oregon’s coaching staff is leaving no stone unturned as they work to find the right combination up front to support the offense and protect the quarterback. The development of Oregon’s offensive line will be crucial to the Ducks’ success this season as they chase their national championship dreams.
Oregon and Oregon State will clash this Saturday, September 14th in Reser Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT.
