Oregon Ducks Losing Recruiting Battle for No. 1 Tight End Kendre Harrison to UNC, Tennessee?
The Oregon Ducks football and basketball teams are losing ground when it comes to the recruitment of one of the most talented and interesting athletes in the Class of 2026. Kendre Harrison is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end and defensive end on the football field and power forward on the basketball court. Harrison has made it clear that he plans to play both sports at the college level, which adds another element to the recruiting process.
Back in July, Harrison narrowed his list to six teams including Oregon, North Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, Miami and Florida State.
“I have over 40 combining basketball and football offers and all six on my list say I can play both,” Harrison told On3. “These schools produce tight ends, I like the offenses each school runs and I have relationships with coaches.”
When Harrison announced his top six schools, he had visited all the schools, except for a visit to Eugene. Yet, at the time, he spoke glowingly about the Ducks and their coaching staff.
“Oregon is a standout program and they do a lot of things with the tight end," Harrison told Rivals. "Definitely the relationship I have with the coaches there is unbelievable. I haven't been down there yet, but it's one of the schools I talk to the most out of every offer I have."
Since then, there have been several developments regarding Harrison’s recruitment. First, this five-star football tight end and four-star basketball power forward recently transferred from Reidsville, where he led his high school to state championships in both football and basketball last season, to Providence Day, a private college preparatory high school, known for its athletics. The move would suggest that Harrison is looking to further solidify his standing in both sports as a top recruit nationally.
However, Harrison has made it clear that despite all the visits and conversations, he will not be making any decisions in 2024.
“The next step for me is to commit, but my commitment isn’t coming in 2024 though,” Harrison told On3. “It will be sometime in 2025. I will go to games this season, keep talking to these six schools and then work to make my decision next year.”
To that point, and per 247Sports, Harrison is scheduled to attend one of the most intriguing college matchups of the 2024 season when the Oregon Ducks host Ohio State at Autzen Stadium on October 12. Many are viewing this game as a preview of the Big Ten Conference championship.
While the reports would seem to indicate all six teams remain viable landing spots for Harrison, two teams, North Carolina and Tennessee, have apparently moved into the top two choices per Chad Simmons of On3.
The Tar Heels are the local school, the school in Chapel Hill is the one Harrison has visited too many times to count. Mack Brown’s program has been viewed as the favorite from the beginning, but based on intel, North Carolina has company. Yes, the Tar Heels are close to home and he has relationships with the football and basketball coaches as well as connections with some players, but Tennessee continues to be a strong contender.
If that were not enough to indicate which way Harrison may be leaning, another source, 247Sports, noted that he has gone to a “cool” prediction on every team besides the Tar Heels where he remains a “warm” prospect. While nothing official this is merely an indication of how a recruit may be thinking as the process continues.
While nearly all projections do not include the Oregon Ducks, now is not the time to count out coach Dan Lanning and his talented team of recruiters. As it stands now, they will have an opportunity to further make their case when Harrison visits Eugene in October. A good many recruits have been impressed with a “game-day” visit to Autzen Stadium and it is not impossible that this multi-sport reconsiders his top choices.
Lastly, and given the time of the year, it is understandable that the focus is on football, but remember that Oregon Ducks basketball coach Dana Altman has built a solid program in Oregon that includes trips to the NCAA’s Final Four (2017), two Elite Eights (2016, 2017) and three Sweet 16’s (2013, 2016, 2017). Given Harrison’s desire to be a two-sport athlete in college, the combination of Lanning and Altman could very well raise Oregon’s stock in this recruiting battle.
