Bucky Irving Leading Rusher In Dazzling NFL Debut With Tampa Bay As Fans Chant His Name
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving dazzled in his NFL debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Irving led Tampa Bay in rushing with rushing yards despite only getting nine carries, finishing with a very efficient 6.9 yards per carry.
A major highlight from Sunday came from Irving's 31-yard rush that illustrates his quick burst, something Oregon fans are ver accustomed to.
Buccaneers fans were so impressed with the rookie Irving they chanted his name in the stands.
“Buh-kee, Buh-kee, Buh-kee!”
“Buck’s a ballplayer," said Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles. "His height and his size do not magnify how good he is as a running back. He can run up the middle, he can catch the ball, he’s tough, he finishes runs, he’s very good at making the first guy miss in the hole, and he had a heck of a ballgame.”
Tampa Bay's starting running back is Rachaad White but Irving out rushed White in Week 1. Irving finished with 62 yards on nine carries and White totaled 22 yards on 13 carries.
Irving breathed life into Tampa Bay's running game in the Buccaneers, who are 1-0 after beating the Washington Commanders, 37-20.
A fourth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Irving is already off to a hot start. Irving took advantage of the NFL preseason with electric performances. In his three preseason games, Irving finished with 80 yards on 18 carries, and a rushing touchdown. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry and earned the respect of his teammates.
Fellow running back White said that Irving “has done a great job of competing and learning.” White added that he and Irving “have a great relationship” and “he brings another playmaker to the offense.”
Irving is one of the most accomplished and beloved Ducks in the NFL. Irving had an incredible career as a Duck. In his two years at Oregon, Irving ran for 2,238 yards and 16 touchdowns, while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. A versatile weapon, Irving added another 712 yards receiving, 87 receptions, and five receiving touchdowns.
"There is always room for improvement and room to learn so I am just leaning on these older guys and learning from them," said Irving during NFL training camp. "Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds have been great leaders for me and have helped me with the playbook and with things that I needed to know. I am pretty much leaning on those guys, and I will fill whatever role the coach needs me to play. I don't necessarily have a role yet; I am just going with the flow until my number is called."
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back looks to continue to wow with his innate ability to break tackles and make defenders miss.
Next up, Irving and Tampa Bay travel to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 15th at 2 p.m. PT.
