Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Not Satisfied: 'Finding Our Identity'
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel came into this season with huge expectations. Not only for the team, but Gabriel was coming into the season as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate as well as a legitimate NFL prospect.
Despite leading the Ducks to a 2-0 record and an AP Top-10 ranking, a majority of Oregon fans would say they have been underwhelmed by the team’s performance to start the year.
However, Gabriel has been nothing short of solid so far for Oregon.
Despite being on his third school, and going through multiple offensive schemes, Gabriel has seemed to settle in quickly into Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein’s high-powered, uptempo scheme.
In the season opener vs. Idaho, Gabriel threw for a staggering 49 attempts as the Ducks managed to escape an upset bid from the Vandals and start the season 1-0. He wasn’t perfect however as he also coughed up a fumble on a sack.
As Gabriel was getting settled, he relied heavily on star wide receiver, Tez Johnson. Johnson ran free against the Vandals defensive backs and caught 12 passes for 81 yards.
“We did some good in creating completions, taking the easy money,” Gabriel added.
He finished with 380 yards through the air and two touchdowns to pair along with it in the 24-14 win. Even with the good numbers on paper, Gabriel wasn’t satisfied with his performance after the game.
“Stats are one thing, but we’re just focused on winning. A win is a win, I will say that, but there’s a lot we need to improve on,” Gabriel said.
It wouldn’t get any easier the following week as the Ducks would once again struggle against another unranked opponent.
Once again, Gabriel‘s numbers looked good. He completed over 80 percent of his passes and threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He also took a quarterback keeper in for a short rushing touchdown.
Gabriel had to help spur a second-half comeback for the Ducks as they were down 20-14 at the half. Oregon's offense put up 23 points in the second half to push the Ducks to a 37-34 victory.
After the game, Gabriel said the team is still trying to find their identity on offense.
"It's a team that's finding their identity together, I think you see guys who are getting more and more connected through practice and games," Gabriel said.
With one more non-conference matchup coming up, against Oregon State on Sept. 14, Gabriel and company have time to clean up the ineffective stretches the offense goes through early in the first half of both games.
The Ducks will need to be rolling at full strength by Oct. 12 for their matchup against Ohio State, which could be one of the most important regular season game of the year.
