Oregon Ducks' Jordan James Motivated By Oregon State Upset: 'We Don't Like Them'
Oregon running back Jordan James and the Ducks are preparing for the Oregon State Beavers in one of the most played rivalries in college football.
“Yeah, you know, they don’t like us. We don’t like them. It’s as simple as that,” James said of Oregon State.
Oregon vs. Oregon State kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Reser Stadium in Corvallis. After getting stopped by the last defender multiple times this season, James is determined to break a long run.
“Yeah, I’ve had a few of those," James said. "I got to start breaking into this tackle. I got to get out of that last tackle. I’m usually one away.”
Below, James reveals how Oregon's defeat to Oregon State in 2022 has stuck with him, his impressions of Boise State's Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty and how Oregon's offense can improve.
Jordan James Impressed By Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty
Oregon Ducks running Jordan James was impressed by Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty.
James said this when talking about Jeanty: “He’s a great back. He’s doing some great things this year and he’s going to continue to do great things.”
Through two games in 2024, Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 459 yards and 9 touchdowns. He is averaging a staggering 10.2 yards per carry.
James added that “as a running back, you have to learn from other people's games….I can definitely pick up a few things from his game.”
In Oregon’s 37-34 win over Boise State, James and Jeanty put on a running back clinic. James rushed 17 times for 102 yards while Jeanty had 25 carries for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns.
James Thriving as Ducks Lead Back
Jordan James has been impressive so far in his first season as the Oregon Ducks starting running back. James spent the past two seasons primarily getting snaps behind former Duck and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer running back Bucky Irving.
James spent last season getting roughly seven carries a game last season and averaged 7.1 yards per carry. This was a big improvement from his freshman season the year prior with the Ducks, where he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry.
Ducks fans were hoping it would be a smooth transition for James as he took over being the leadback this season. So far, he has looked promising.
In the opening two games against Idaho and Boise State, James has rushed 32 times for 197 yards and one touchdown. He is averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
Hopefully, James and the Ducks can get into the end zone more going forward as the offense has struggled to finish off drives.
When James was asked how he felt he’s played this year, he answered “I think I have been alright for us. We can improve as a whole unit.”
James Recalls the Last Game at Oregon State
Jordan James and the Oregon Ducks have not forgotten about the last time they went to Corvallis to play the Oregon State Beavers. In the 2022 season, the rival Beavers upset the Ducks 38-34.
“Honestly, I took that kind of hard, especially being a freshman in that situation,” James said when reflecting on the loss and the Beavers's goal-line stand in that game. “But, you know, my coach was trusting me to get that job done, and I didn’t. So I plan to get it done this year.”
Oregon had the ball late with a chance to take the lead, but Oregon State stuffed James near the goal line three straight plays before forcing a Bo Nix incompletion on 4th down to take over on downs.
