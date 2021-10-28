How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado
No. 7 Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) returns home to Autzen Stadium in Eugene where they'll face the Colorado Buffalos (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12).
The Ducks are listed as 24-point favorites on SI Sportsbook as the offense played with more consistency and the defense was able to generate some serious pressure against UCLA. Oregon enters this game with a 16-game winning streak at Autzen Stadium, which is the third-longest active home winning streak in the country.
Here's how you can tune in wherever you are on gameday.
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
When: Saturday October 30 at Approx 12:35 p.m. PST
TV: Fox
Stream: Fubo TV
Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith (Play-by-play), Brock Huard (Analyst)
No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado: How to Watch, Get Live Updates
Here's how you can catch all the action from Autzen Saturday
Analysis: Kingsley Suamataia Hits the Portal
How does this move impact the Ducks moving forward?
ROUNDTABLE: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado Score Predictions
Will the Ducks stay undefeated at home on Saturday against Colorado?
Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Live Updates: Follow Dylan Mickanen, Ally Osborne and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter for the latest updates as well as our Live Updates story posted on gameday.
More from Ducks Digest
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter here
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE