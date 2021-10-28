No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

    All the info you need to watch the Ducks take on the Buffs Saturday.
    Author:

    No. 7 Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) returns home to Autzen Stadium in Eugene where they'll face the Colorado Buffalos (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12). 

    The Ducks are listed as 24-point favorites on SI Sportsbook as the offense played with more consistency and the defense was able to generate some serious pressure against UCLA. Oregon enters this game with a 16-game winning streak at Autzen Stadium, which is the third-longest active home winning streak in the country. 

    Here's how you can tune in wherever you are on gameday. 

    Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

    When: Saturday October 30 at Approx 12:35 p.m. PST

    TV: Fox

    Stream: Fubo TV

    Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith (Play-by-play), Brock Huard (Analyst)

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

    Live Updates: Follow Dylan Mickanen, Ally Osborne and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter for the latest updates as well as our Live Updates story posted on gameday. 

