No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

All the info you need to watch the Ducks take on the Buffs Saturday.

No. 7 Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) returns home to Autzen Stadium in Eugene where they'll face the Colorado Buffalos (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12).

The Ducks are listed as 24-point favorites on SI Sportsbook as the offense played with more consistency and the defense was able to generate some serious pressure against UCLA. Oregon enters this game with a 16-game winning streak at Autzen Stadium, which is the third-longest active home winning streak in the country.

Here's how you can tune in wherever you are on gameday.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Saturday October 30 at Approx 12:35 p.m. PST

TV: Fox

Stream: Fubo TV

Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith (Play-by-play), Brock Huard (Analyst)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Live Updates: Follow Dylan Mickanen, Ally Osborne and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter for the latest updates as well as our Live Updates story posted on gameday.

ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

