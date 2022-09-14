Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are slim betting favorites in what figures to be one of the best games on the week three slate.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oregon gets another home game this week following a commanding 70-14 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles. 

Head coach Dan Lanning has spoken multiple times about how he thinks Oregon fans can help make Autzen Stadium a serious factor when Kalani Sitake and the BYU Cougars come to town on Saturday. 

The Ducks get their final test ahead of Pac-12 play with one of the more underrated and capable teams in the western region after BYU narrowly escaped the Baylor Bears in double overtime last week. 

Quarterback Bo Nix will need to build off a strong showing and continue to make strides for this offense to reach its full potential, while the defense still needs to tighten things up in the secondary and get pressure on BYU's Jaren Hall.

Here's all the info you need to tune into Saturday's contest.

What: No. 25 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 12 BYU Cougars

When: Saturday September 17, 2022 12:35 pm PT

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Ore.)

TV: Fox

Broadcast crew: Jason benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sideline reporter)

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jaren Hall BYU USF
Play
Football

Can Oregon Contain BYU QB Jaren Hall?

The Ducks may be facing their most talented signal caller yet.

Ducks Digest
Jaren Hall Baylor Rush
Play
Football

Oregon vs. BYU Score Predictions

The Ducks get their final test ahead of Pac-12 play.

Ducks Digest
Ryan Walk Georgia
Play
Football

Lanning Updates Injury Status of Ryan Walk, Seven McGee

Walk didn't play last weekend and McGee exited the game early.

Ducks Digest

Stream: FUBOtv (Start your FREE trial by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Live updates: Follow Max Torres, Mark Wang on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday

READ MORE: Oregon vs. BYU betting odds

READ MORE: Oregon. vs. BYU Score Predictions

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Jaren Hall BYU USF
Football

Can Oregon Contain BYU QB Jaren Hall?

By Max Torres
Jaren Hall Baylor Rush
Football

Oregon vs. BYU Score Predictions

By Max Torres
Ryan Walk Georgia
Football

Lanning Updates Injury Status of Ryan Walk, Seven McGee

By Josh Parker
Mekhi Blackmon Stanford
Football

Week 3 SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Routs Eastern Washington 70-14

By Max Torres
Dan Lanning Eastern Washington Sideline
Football

Top Quotes From Dan Lanning as Oregon Begins Preparation for BYU

By Josh Parker
Kalani SItake Baylor Pregame
Football

Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars Betting Odds

By Graham Metzker
DJ Johnson Eastern Washington
Football

Players of the Game: Defense

By Max Torres