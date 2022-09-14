Oregon gets another home game this week following a commanding 70-14 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Head coach Dan Lanning has spoken multiple times about how he thinks Oregon fans can help make Autzen Stadium a serious factor when Kalani Sitake and the BYU Cougars come to town on Saturday.

The Ducks get their final test ahead of Pac-12 play with one of the more underrated and capable teams in the western region after BYU narrowly escaped the Baylor Bears in double overtime last week.

Quarterback Bo Nix will need to build off a strong showing and continue to make strides for this offense to reach its full potential, while the defense still needs to tighten things up in the secondary and get pressure on BYU's Jaren Hall.

Here's all the info you need to tune into Saturday's contest.

What: No. 25 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 12 BYU Cougars

When: Saturday September 17, 2022 12:35 pm PT

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Ore.)

TV: Fox

Broadcast crew: Jason benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sideline reporter)

Stream: FUBOtv (Start your FREE trial by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Live updates: Follow Max Torres, Mark Wang on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday

READ MORE: Oregon vs. BYU betting odds

READ MORE: Oregon. vs. BYU Score Predictions

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE