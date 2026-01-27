What Five-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Brings to Oregon's Offense

There is much for Oregon fans to be excited about ahead of the 2026 season. The return of star quarterback Dante Moore, several notable players on both sides of the football, and the arrival of one of the best recruiting classes in the country put the Ducks in a prime position to capture their first national championship in school history.

According to Rivals' Industry Rankings, the Ducks have the No. 3-ranked recruiting class, highlighted by several talented recruits that Oregon fans are eager to see take the field next season. One of those recruits is five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho from Georgetown Preparatory High School in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iheanacho ranks No. 21 in the final 2026 Rivals300 rankings and is set to join an Oregon offensive line that has been one of the most dominant groups in the country the last few seasons.

The addition of Iheanacho to Oregon’s offensive line helps the Ducks' efficiency up front. Iheanacho has tremendous size as an offensive lineman at 6-foot-7 and 350-plus pounds. His size alone will make it difficult for any team’s opposing defense to get past the Ducks' offensive line.

In addition to Oregon being efficient in the pass game, the Ducks also look to establish a running game with the return of running backs Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr., and the arrival of talented recruit Tradarian Ball.

Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Returners and Additions

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following notable offseason departures on Oregon’s offensive line, Iheanacho will join a returning group that features starting center Iapani Laloulu and offensive guard Dave Iuli.

Offensive tackles Gernorris Wilson and Fox Crader will return and look to take a major step forward for Oregon’s offensive line following the departures of offensive linemen Isaiah World, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Alexy Harkey. The Ducks also acquired Yale transfer offensive tackle Michael Bennett through the portal to add to their offensive line for the 2026 season.

This season, Oregon fell two games short of reaching its goal of winning the national championship, falling to the eventual champions, the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, 56-22 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Both of Oregon’s losses this season came at the hands of Indiana coach Curt Cignetti and the national champion Hoosiers.

It was also the second straight season in which the Ducks lost in the postseason to the team that won the national championship. In 2024, Oregon lost 41-21 to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

Why Performance of Oregon's Offensive Line Is Critical to 2026 Success

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Entering next season, especially with the return of Moore at quarterback, losing to the eventual national champions is a trend the Ducks hope to avoid, and they are the team that hoists the CFP trophy in Las Vegas in 2026.

The performance of Oregon’s offensive line will play a massive role in the Ducks reaching that goal. Efficient offensive line protection will help Oregon’s high-powered offense thrive and move at a fast pace, a strength that helped the Ducks succeed in 2025.

