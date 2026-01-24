How Oregon Tackle Isaiah World May Have Hurt NFL Draft Stock During Playoff Run

Oregon fans have mixed feelings about the Ducks' performance in the College Football Playoff, which ended in the Semifinal at the Peach Bowl against the eventual national champions, the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers.

Throughout Oregon’s playoff run, many players exceeded Ducks fans' expectations and put on spectacular performances during the team's three playoff games. Other players, however, fell short of those expectations.

Oregon’s Isaiah World, center, greats fellow players before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World was one of the "biggest losers" of the CFP after failing to play up to his potential.

Isaiah World's Impact On Oregon's Offensive Line This Season

Oregon offensive lineman Isaiah World clears a path as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the season, World was a critical piece to Oregon’s offensive line, which was one of the most dominant groups in the country. The former Nevada Wolfpack offensive tackle transferred to Oregon for the 2025 season and was considered one of the best offensive tackles in the transfer portal. World was rated as the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 transfer class, per 247Sports, behind UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who transferred from Tennessee.

His impact on Oregon’s offensive line was felt immediately, as World alongside center Iapani Laloulu, along with offensive tackles Emmanuel Pregnon and Alex Harkey, helped protect quarterback Dante Moore and guide the Ducks’ high-powered offense to an 11-1 regular season and clinch a spot in the CFP for a second consecutive season.

World's Struggles During College Football Playoff

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

World is set to depart Oregon this offseason for the NFL Draft, as he is out of eligibility. While World helped elevate the Ducks’ offensive line this season, his performance in the postseason was not the one that the former Nevada offensive tackle was hoping for when he arrived in Eugene.

World struggled for Oregon in the playoff, as Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski cited his poor footwork, balance, and pad level were a struggle, which resulted in him allowing several quarterback hits and pressures.

World’s performance in the playoff likely took a major hit to his NFL Draft stock, as before the season, many considered the offensive tackle as a potential first-round selection. World’s lower-body injury that he suffered in the Ducks' Peach Bowl loss to Indiana had a massive impact on his participation in the Senior Bowl, as he was pulled out of the competition.

Not participating in the Senior Bowl takes away an opportunity from World to improve his stock as a prospect ahead of the draft. World, despite his struggles, would still be a valuable addition to an NFL team that needs improvement in its offensive line, entering next season.

What's Next For Oregon's Offensive Line

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As for Oregon’s future at offensive line, World’s impact will be felt. Oregon’s offensive line group, without the contributions of World, is set to return Laloulu, along with offensive linemen Dave Iuli, Gernorris Wilson, and Fox Crader.

With Oregon aiming to capture its first national championship in school history next season, the play of the Ducks' offensive line will be pivotal to coach Dan Lanning’s group reaching that goal, especially with the return of Moore at quarterback and several other talented players on offense.

