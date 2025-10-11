What Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Said About 'Impressive' Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks and No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers are preparing to play in one of the biggest college football games of the weekend, and ESPN's College GameDay was in Eugene, Oregon, to preview the top-10 matchup. In an interview with GameDay, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti shared some of his thoughts on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and his ability to lead the Ducks offense.
Curt Cignetti on 'Impressive' Dante Moore
"Dante Moore is very impressive. He’s got a natural feel for the game. Make all the throws. When the play breaks down, he can go," said Cignetti.
Indiana is known for its high-flying offense and quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but the Hoosiers defense excels at creating turnovers. Indiana defensive backs Louis Moore and Amare Ferrell both have three interceptions so far. In addition, Hoosiers cornerback D'Angelo Ponds is expected to return from a lower-body injury against Oregon.
Can the Hoosiers contain Dante Moore, the current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on FanDuel Sportsbook with betting odds at +500? Moore and the Ducks do have home-field advantage as Indiana traveled across the country to play Oregon.
Cignetti talked about bringing his team into a hostile environment like Autzen Stadium on College GameDay:
"It’ll be loud, it’ll be crazy. We’re a confident team. If we play our game, that’s all we can ask," the Indiana coach continued.
What Dan Lanning Said About Indiana
Meanwhile, Oregon coach Dan Lanning shared some of his thoughts on Indiana's offense and defense.
"Run first mentality, ability to take the top off with speed. Our connection has to make us strong, everybody having each other’s back. . . . They’re very multiple. A lot of edge pressure that we have to be ready to be able to pick up and attack," Lanning said.
Earlier in the show, Lanning joined the GameDay crew. The interview ended with Lanning and Pat McAfee taking off their shirts, but Lanning also spent some time talking about how the Ducks plan to defend Indiana's offense:
"In a game like this, you kind of have to cheat the system. We're kind of halfway on this, and a little halfway on that. I always tell our players, 'You got to farm your lanes. Everybody's got a job. Do your job. Don't worry about doing somebody else's.' It'll be big to be able to take away their big wideouts on the perimeter, and they've got a great run game that we've got to be able to handle with the defensive line and the linebackers up front," said Lanning.
College GameDay Picks
Can Oregon pick up another top-10 win inside Autzen Stadium? The College GameDay crew certainly believes in Lanning and the Ducks as nearly the entire cast picked Oregon to beat Indiana. The only pick for the Hoosiers came from Pat McAfee.
"I love Dan Lanning, I love the way Oregon plays. I’m going with the Ducks," said Saban when picking the Ducks.
