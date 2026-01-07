Indiana Hoosiers Don’t Hold Back on Changes to Oregon’s Offense

Members of the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers defense spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the No. 5 Oregon Ducks. With a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on the line, what is Indiana saying about the upcoming rematch against Oregon?

Oregon Ducks 'New Team' to Isaiah Jones

Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones spoke candidly about the changes to the Ducks offense, calling Oregon “an entirely new team.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah. I mean, the thing is, what makes teams great is you get better each week, and that's obviously what Oregon has done. That's what we've done. So for them, they're an entirely new team. They're playing fast,” said Jones.

“For them, they're using some of their athletes, their tight ends, their running backs. They have a receiver that's really coming on this year right now. Dante Moore, he's a great quarterback, great player. He's playing excellent right now offensively, and so they're starting to get their athletes and get their play-makers the ball in space,” Jones continued.

“And their O-line is one of the best we've played. So they're obviously doing well, picking up pressures and running the ball, and same thing we pride ourselves on When you can run the ball and stop the run, you're setting yourself up for success,” Jones continued.

Aiden Fisher On Oregon Ducks

The Indiana defense dominated Alabama in the Rose Bowl, thanks in part to seven total tackles from Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher. Fisher tied Indiana defensive back Devan Boykin for the team lead, and Boykin also added three tackles for loss in the winning effort. Both Boykin and Fisher recorded a sack against Alabama as the Hoosiers held the Crimson Tide to 193 total yards.

In Oregon's first matchup with Indiana, the Ducks offense was held to 13 total points with Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. contributing a pick-six of his own. Fisher led a Hoosiers defense that registered six sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) yells in excitement after a stop on downs Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Jones, though, Fisher believes that Oregon is not the same team that played the Hoosiers in early October.

“These offenses aren't very similar. We've seen Oregon once, but they've improved drastically. Their O-line is playing at a high level, quarterback, receivers, tight ends, running backs. Everybody is playing really well right now. So we definitely have a challenge on our hands," Fisher said.

"But like you said, when you have Coach Haines, who's manipulating things so much, we're changing a defense week in and week out, it's a lot of mental stuff early in the week, but by the end of the week we all feel calm and confident with it,” Fisher said.

MORE: Curt Cignetti Speaks Candidly On Oregon Ducks Playoff Rematch

MORE: Oregon's Three Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures

MORE: Oregon Freshman Brandon Finney Turns Heads With Comments After Orange Bowl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The changes to the Ducks offense are evident with wide receiver Malik Benson leading the team in receiving yards with 696. Meanwhile, Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson led the Ducks with 66 receiving yards in the Orange Bowl against No. 4 Texas Tech.

With injuries to wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., targets like Benson and Johnson have stepped up. Now, the Ducks are dealing with a thin running back room as Jordon Davison was listed as Out on Oregon’s initial availability report before the Peach Bowl. Will Ducks running backs Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr. be able to replace Davison’s production, should he miss the Indiana rematch?

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) prepares to answer questions Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, during Media Day interviews ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama Crimson Tide at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

D'Angelo Ponds Assesses Oregon's Offense

Regardless of who lines up in the backfield for Oregon, the Hoosiers defense will have its hands full guarding against the Ducks' explosive group of pass catchers. Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds spoke about Oregon's offense in general:

“When thinking of Oregon, they had a high-priority offense. They like to take shots. They like to go deep. Great quarterback. Just like all those other teams. I would say they're kind of similar with the receivers. Great receivers, like to get the ball to them in space. So they're very similar,” said Ponds.

Recommended Articles