Injury Updates on Oregon's Dante Moore, Evan Stewart Before Season's Final Stretch

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are enjoying a bye week before their final four regular season games of 2025. Will freshman defensive back Trey McNutt or wide receiver Evan Stewart return from injury during the regular season?

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium.
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
As the No. 6 Oregon Ducks currently enjoy a bye week before a road test against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8, what are Oregon's biggest injury questions before the final stretch of the regular season?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore exited the game against Wisconsin in the third quarter after suffering a bloody nose after a shot to the face. Moore spent an extended amount of time in the medical tent and ultimately did not return. Still, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been positive about Moore's status since speaking with reporters after Saturday's game.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, checks on injured quarterback Dante Moore at the start of the first half as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Lanning was asked about Moore's return to practice:

“He had a good practice today. He’s out there rolling. Did a great job.”

Oregon's Biggest Injury Questions

Evan Stewart and Trey McNutt

Lanning confirmed that both wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive back Trey McNutt could potentially return this season, but the Ducks coach was not specific as to when Oregon fans will get to see Stewart and McNutt take the field.

When asked about Stewart specifically, Lanning offered up a bit more detail and revealed that the dynamic wide receiver is not quite ready.

“We'll keep evaluating it when he's ready. We'd love to have him out there, but there's still some progress that has to happen there.”

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Sione Laulea

Oregon defensive back Sione Laulea was a surprise addition to the Ducks' availability report before facing Wisconsin. He was out with an undisclosed injury, and his status is relatively unclear. Laulea's status will be one to watch on Oregon's official injury update before the Iowa game.

Laulea was questionable before the matchup with Northwestern earlier in the season, and the Oregon defensive back did not see the field against the Wildcats.

Da'Juan Riggs

Like Laulea, Ducks running back Da'Juan Riggs was added to Oregon's availability report before week 9 against Wisconsin. Riggs was spotted wearing a boot on his right before the Ducks beat the Badgers. Also like Laulea, Riggs' current injury status is relatively unknown.

Jayden Limar

Ducks running back Jayden Limar has missed Oregon's previous two contests, and his absence has allowed freshmen rushers Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. to shine even more than they already have. Still, Limar offers valuable depth that the Ducks could use.

Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar rallies teammates as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His status for the Iowa game remains unclear, but Lanning did say that expects Limar to miss some time before making his return to the field.

Dillon Gresham

Oregon wide receiver Dillon Gresham has missed all eight games of the Ducks' season so far, but unlike wide receiver Kyler Kasper and offensive lineman Bryce Boulton, Gresham has not yet been labeled "Out for Season." Will Gresham make his return at any point in 2025?

Oregon's Remaining Schedule

As November arrives, the college football season is entering its final stretch. After facing Iowa, the Ducks will host Minnesota and USC before concluding the regular season on Nov. 29 on the road against Washington.

Oregon currently is on the outside looking in for the current Big Ten Championship Game picture, but the Ducks' College Football Playoff hopes are squarely alive. As a result, players like Stewart and McNutt could receive some extra time before attempting to return from their respective injuries.

