Odds Released For Oregon Against Miami Or Ole Miss In National Championship

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are one of four teams still alive in the College Football Playoff. As they prepare for a Semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against No. 1 Indiana, sportsbooks have already released early odds projecting Oregon’s chances in a potential National Championship game against either the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes or No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels.

Those hypothetical lines offer an early glimpse into how oddsmakers view the Ducks’ path to their first-ever title, should they advance past the semifinal round vs. their Big Ten conference foe.

Odds Released For Oregon Against Miami Or Ole Miss In Title Game

For the Ducks, punching their ticket to the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship game would mean returning to familiar territory. The title game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, at 4:30 p.m. PT on Monday, January 19, 2026 ... the same stadium that Oregon beat No. 4 Texas Tech in the quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1.

Currently, Oregon is favored in potential title game matchups against Miami or Ole Miss. The full list of odds for championship hypotheticals, via FanDuel, are below:

Oregon -2.5 vs. Miami

-2.5 vs. Miami Oregon -3.5 vs. Ole Miss

-3.5 vs. Ole Miss Indiana -5.5 vs. Miami

Indiana -7.5 vs. Ole Miss

While these odds show that the Ducks are slightly favored in either National Championship game scenario, they also show that Indiana is seen as the strongest team overall, because the Hoosiers are favored by more points than Oregon. All four matchups are expected to be competitive though, so buckle up, college football fans.

If Oregon meets Miami, the Ducks would face former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, who departed Eugene on December 6, 2021, after four seasons at the helm.

First up for Oregon, a chance to avenge its only loss of the season by knocking off the undefeated Hoosiers...

Oregon vs. Indiana

The CFP Semifinal between Oregon (13-1) and Indiana (14-0) is set to kick off on Friday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. PT from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game broadcast is set to be on ESPN.

A victory would send Oregon to its third national championship game, joining the 2014–15 CFP team and the 2010–11 BCS team, while also setting a new program record with 14 wins in a single season.

Expect some fireworks as both teams have their eye on their first ever National Championship. Oregon’s offense has been one of the most explosive in the country, leading the nation with 95 plays of 20 or more yards this season, while Indiana ranks tied for fifth with 83 such plays.

Oregon will have the slight edge when it comes to "revenge."

Since falling to the Hoosiers 30-20 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11, Oregon has won eight straight games, including two dominating wins in the College Football Playoff against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes and the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the trophyThursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after defeating Alabama Crimson Tide in the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without giving any bulletin board material, safety Dillon Thieneman (a transfer from Indiana's rival Purdue) was able to make his feelings clear about Indiana.

“Yeah, I definitely know a few guys on that team, but just coming from Purdue, I think you know how I feel about them. Don't need to say it," Thieneman said. "I mean, props to them for what they've done, but I definitely have my own kind of feelings about the game and that team and stuff, so excited to get out there and play.”

In Oregon’s 23-0 Orange Bowl win over Texas Tech, the Ducks' defense was sensational, forcing four turnovers against the Big 12 champion, Red Raiders. A similar defensive performance against Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers could be the key for Oregon to pull off the upset against the favored Hoosiers.

Indiana is currently a 3.5-point favorite over the Ducks, according to FanDuel.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indiana, led by coach Curt Cignetti, is on a historic program turnaround and rolling with momentum. The Hoosiers rolled past Alabama, 38-3, behind a stellar performance from Mendoza, who completed 14 of 16 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Kaelon Black added 99 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while offensive lineman Pat Coogan earned Rose Bowl MVP honors.

If the Ducks can beat Indiana on Friday, the odds are on Oregon's side in the National Championship game.

