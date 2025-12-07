Instant Reaction to Official College Football Playoff Bracket, Final Rankings

The final College Football Rankings have been released, meaning the official 12-team bracket is set. Sunday's reveal might bring ramifications to the postseason format after five-loss Duke won the ACC Championship Game and opened the door for a second Group of Five team, No. 25 James Madison, to join No. 20 Tulane in the CFP. However, the Blue Devils shot up the rankings to and will compete in the CFP in one of the biggest surprises on Sunday.

No. 9 Alabama lost to No. 3 Georgia in the SEC title game, and the Crimson Tide were at risk of dropping all the way out of the Playoff as a result. In the end, Alabama made the 12-team field as the CFP precedent remains: teams playing on conference championship weekend won't be punished for losses. But what about BYU? The Cougars were even less competitive than Alabama, though.

The ranking of Miami and Notre Dame has been hotly debated with many believing that the CFP Selection Committee should honor Miami's head-to-head win over Notre Dame and rank the Hurricanes above the Fighting Irish. Ultimately, Miami did get the nod over Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish are the odd ones out.

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Alabama nearly joined BYU to make it two teams that missed the 12-team field after losing in conference championship games. Many argued that the Crimson Tide being left out for Miami and Notre Dame is unfair, and it might have changed the way that conferences organize their postseason formats.

Final College Football Playoff Bracket

1. Indiana (Big Ten champion)

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia (SEC champion)

4. Texas Tech (Big 12 champion)

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Alabama

10. Miami

11. Tulane (American Athletic champion)

12. James Madison (Sun Belt champion)

First team out: Notre Dame

Second team out: BYU

Oregon Ducks Get Good Karma?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an undefeated regular season in 2024, Oregon had one of the hardest paths to the National Championship as the No. 1 seed in the CFP. The Ducks beat Penn State to win the Big Ten, and they were rewarded with Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes dominated Oregon and went on to win the national title.

In 2025, Oregon has the highly-coveted No. 5 seed. The Ducks host James Madison in the first round in Autzen Stadium, and they are expected to be heavy favorites. With a win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks could make their second consecutive trip to the CFP Quarterfinals. Awaiting the winner of Oregon vs. James Madison in the bracket is No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti looks at the trophy after the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because No. 1 Indiana beat No. 2 Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, the Hoosiers are the top team on Oregon's side of the bracket. On the other side, the Buckeyes and No. 3 Georgia received the first-round byes.

The Hoosiers cemented themselves as the top team in the country with the only undefeated record remaining, and they could also avoid Georgia and Ohio State until the National Championship. Aret the Hoosiers the team of destiny? With a few games still left to be played, everyone's questions will be soon be answered.