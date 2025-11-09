Iowa Hawkeyes Fans Throw Objects at Oregon Ducks After Emotional Win
The Oregon Ducks secured one of their best wins of the season on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes, doing so under less-than-ideal weather conditions while fighting through the emotional pressure that a Big Ten game in November often presents.
Iowa, which was ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings, had its season on the line and played like it, which likely made the 18-16 defeat to Oregon all the more painful -- while being equally exciting for the Ducks.
This emotion was let out right after the game when Oregon players headed straight to the Iowa fans and made sure to wave goodbye in celebration.
Oregon Players Met With Hostility While Celebrating
Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon ran with a football in hand alongside many of his teammates over to the Iowa sections after the final whistle to celebrate the win in front of the opposing fans.
Once he and the players got near the seats, multiple objects -- including some cans -- started getting thrown their way.
Insults back and forth is one thing, but throwing objects is never the right choice.
Oregon Ducks Continue Post-Game Trend on Road
This isn't the first time Oregon players have made sure to make their way over to the opposing student section after a road win this season.
In the 30-24 double-overtime victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium, multiple Ducks ran over to the students at the opposite end zone, exchanging some expletive words and gestures in the process.
The Ducks wasted no time running over to the Penn State student section right after Dillon Thieneman's game-sealing interception in the second overtime. Thieneman led the way, shushing the fans as he ran over with the football in hand.
Dan Lanning Admits Win vs. Iowa Was Emotional
After the game, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning admitted he was "nervous" during Atticus Sappington's game-winning 39-yard field goal that put the Ducks on top with three seconds left.
“If you want the truth, I was pretty nervous. I’m nervous for him because it shouldn’t come down to that moment for Atticus. And that guy’s gonna feel an unbelievable amount of pressure, however that goes,” Lanning said.
“But I’m really proud that he’s able to handle a moment like that. We do a lot of pressure kicks in practice and try to recreate it. But there’s nothing like 70,000 fans, the last second of the game, seven seconds left having to kick that kick. You can’t recreate that in practice. And Atticus handled that like a champ.”
If the Ducks want to continue to reach their goals, the emotional moments will have to continue. Oregon will host Minnesota on Friday befoe two big games against the USC Trojans at home and on the road vs. the Washington Huskies to close out the regular season.