Iowa Hawkeyes Fans Throw Objects at Oregon Ducks After Emotional Win

The Oregon Ducks made sure to talk a bit of trash to the Iowa Hawkeyes fans after securing a big-time win at Kinnick Stadium. Unsurprisingly, the Ducks weren't exactly met with kindness upon doing so.

Zach Dimmitt

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks secured one of their best wins of the season on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes, doing so under less-than-ideal weather conditions while fighting through the emotional pressure that a Big Ten game in November often presents.

Iowa, which was ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings, had its season on the line and played like it, which likely made the 18-16 defeat to Oregon all the more painful -- while being equally exciting for the Ducks.

This emotion was let out right after the game when Oregon players headed straight to the Iowa fans and made sure to wave goodbye in celebration.

Oregon Players Met With Hostility While Celebrating

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon ran with a football in hand alongside many of his teammates over to the Iowa sections after the final whistle to celebrate the win in front of the opposing fans.

Once he and the players got near the seats, multiple objects -- including some cans -- started getting thrown their way.

Insults back and forth is one thing, but throwing objects is never the right choice.

Oregon Ducks Iowa Hawkeyes fans student section throw bottles Kinnick Stadium Big Ten
Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) singles first down for the Ducks after an Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) fumble Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Continue Post-Game Trend on Road

This isn't the first time Oregon players have made sure to make their way over to the opposing student section after a road win this season.

In the 30-24 double-overtime victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium, multiple Ducks ran over to the students at the opposite end zone, exchanging some expletive words and gestures in the process.

The Ducks wasted no time running over to the Penn State student section right after Dillon Thieneman's game-sealing interception in the second overtime. Thieneman led the way, shushing the fans as he ran over with the football in hand.

Dan Lanning Admits Win vs. Iowa Was Emotional

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning calls a timeout during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

After the game, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning admitted he was "nervous" during Atticus Sappington's game-winning 39-yard field goal that put the Ducks on top with three seconds left.

“If you want the truth, I was pretty nervous. I’m nervous for him because it shouldn’t come down to that moment for Atticus. And that guy’s gonna feel an unbelievable amount of pressure, however that goes,” Lanning said.

“But I’m really proud that he’s able to handle a moment like that. We do a lot of pressure kicks in practice and try to recreate it. But there’s nothing like 70,000 fans, the last second of the game, seven seconds left having to kick that kick. You can’t recreate that in practice. And Atticus handled that like a champ.”

If the Ducks want to continue to reach their goals, the emotional moments will have to continue. Oregon will host Minnesota on Friday befoe two big games against the USC Trojans at home and on the road vs. the Washington Huskies to close out the regular season.

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

