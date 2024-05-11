Oregon Football’s Bucky Irving Embraces 'Run Heavy' Tampa Bay Bucs Role
Former Oregon Ducks star Bucky Irving, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fourth-round draft pick, is adjusting to life in the NFL. He signed his standard four-year contract Friday morning and began participating in rookie mini-camp on Monday.
"It finally hit me, man, like being able to be in the locker room, see your name on the locker, being able to be blessed and get an opportunity to play at this level," Irving said.
The draft process and learning the playbook have been the toughest parts of Irving's transition so far. He's reached the stage of his career where football is the only focus as opposed to having to worry about collegiate responsibilities, requiring all the more responsibility.
"The process is pretty tough — the zoom calls, the 30 visits, getting on the zoom, learning playbooks, being able to go over and take a test on it," Irving said. "That's the most challenging part."
Despite the challenges, Irving is focused on making an impact with the Buccaneers. He's determined to learn the playbook and his role, and is willing to go with the flow and be ready when his number is called.
Irving's playing style is characterized by his elusiveness and ability to make people miss. Additionally, he focuses on using power to his advantage to break tackles against contact.
"I play with a chip on my shoulder because everyone talks about my size and how small I am," Irving said. "When I got the ball in my hands, I'm just not trying to let the first man bring me down and just run hard."
The Buccaneers' coaching staff is already impressed with Irving's quick acceleration, agility, and pass-catching abilities, suggesting the real possibility of an immediate impact.
"When he accepts the handoff, he bursts and accelerates through the hole and can make people miss in space," said Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
With his impressive college stats and dynamic playing style, Irving is making a strong case for playing time, pushing Rachaad White for the starting spot. Irving remains focused on showcasing his skills and earning a starting spot.
"Pretty much going out there showing that I could pick up the playbook quick, play special teams, and do my part and play my role for the team," Irving said.
As Irving adapts to the NFL, he's focused on staying hydrated and adjusting to the Florida climate. He's ready to play regardless of the weather, but it remains one of the many subtle factors a rookie must adjust to when joining a new team.
"Just got to stay hydrated. I mean, whatever weather they put me in, I was going to adapt to it and get to it," Irving said. "I don't care if it's hot, if it's cold, if it's snow; I just want to play football. I love what I do each and every day."
Irving's leadership style and role are also making an impact. He's excited to join a Buccaneers team that emphasizes the ground game as an integral element of their offensive attack, making it all the more important for him to execute at a high level to set the tone.
"Our offense and our DNA, we start with the run first. So, I know coming out the gate that I'm touching the ball first," Irving said. "I'm not really a guy that's really loud and rowdy. I'm kind of quiet, chilled, and laid back, but I let my pads really do the talking. I go out there and work hard.
"Knowing that you're a run dominant team, and them guys are going to feed off you, so that's always been my mentality," Irving explained.
As Irving continues his NFL journey, he's focused on staying humble and letting his pads do the talking. He understands there is a lot to prove at the next level and embraces the challenge.
"I don't really care about all the other stuff," Irving said. " I pretty much just go with the flow and when my number's called, your tape is your resume, and whatever you put on film, that's what's going to speak for it."