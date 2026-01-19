One Potential Star in Oregon's Recruiting Class

EUGENE – The 2025 Oregon Ducks recruiting class made a big impact on the field for Oregon coach Dan Lanning this past season. The 2026 class has the opportunity to reinforce the idea that “if you’re good enough, you’re old enough” in the fall.

Among Lanning’s incoming freshmen is defensive back Davon Benjamin. The four-star recruit is part of the group of Ducks signees participating in the Polynesian Bowl. A recent video of Benjamin at the competition shows the type of leader the program is getting with his addition to the team.

Davon Benjamin: Next Big Addition to Oregon's Secondary?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benjamin led his teammates in the haka after a practice preparing for the Polynesian Bowl.

“Just really learn about the Polynesian culture and especially the haka, that’s just how some people get ready for the game,” Benjamin said in an interview with Rob DeMello of KHONnews. “Just really coming out here and dialing in and really come out here for a week and learn their culture and their style. I’m out here, and I’m gonna give it my all.”

Oregon DB Davon Benjamin leading the Haka https://t.co/K0ENoBFT7A pic.twitter.com/yS8jg6w5WB — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins2) January 14, 2026

The video of Benjamin leading the haka displayed his unique ability to unify a group and shone a spotlight on his personality. Benjamin is a consensus four-star recruit who showed a lot of upside during his high school career.

Benjamin chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Texas. The 6-foot, 180-pound commit adds depth to the Ducks’ cornerback room, but he also has the capability to potentially see snaps at safety.

Oregon lost some depth in its secondary, with players like cornerbacks Daylen Austin, Sione Laulea and Jahlil Florence entering the transfer portal and starting cornerback Jadon Canady running out of eligibility. Benjamin’s addition to the unit will be even more important with players exiting.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. hauls in an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Lanning’s gems from the 2025 class, Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., ended up starting the entire 2025 season for the Ducks. Finney proved himself as one of the nation’s top freshmen. He led the team with three interceptions, forced two fumbles, deflected seven passes and recorded 29 tackles.

In addition to Finney’s standout play, he led by example with his work ethic. Benjamin could provide a similar role in the Ducks’ secondary as a freshman in 2026. Finney showed in 2025 that there’s no age requirement to playing a prominent role on the Oregon defense.

A Look at Oregon’s 2026 Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning listens to a reporter’s question during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks finished the 2026 recruiting cycle with another top-five class. The class was headlined by five-star commits offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, tight end Kendre Harrison, safety Jett Washington, wide receiver Jalen Lott and edge Anthony Jones.

Benjamin was joined by several other Oregon signees at the Polynesian Bowl, including offensive lineman Tommy Tofi and Lott.

Lanning secured six defensive back commitments in the recruiting class. Washington is the highest-rated commit in the group, with Benjamin not far behind. The program is also set to add defensive backs Devin Jackson, Xavier Lherisse, Azel Banag and Trevon Watson.