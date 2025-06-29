How To Watch 4-Star Recruit Jalen Lott's Commitment: Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns?
Four-star athlete recruit Jalen Lott is nearing his commitment as one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation. The Oregon Ducks class of 2026 target will hold a commitment ceremony on July 8 at Panther Creek High School in Texas.
The ceremony begins at 12 p.m. PT and will be streamed live by On3.
While Lott plays both wide receiver and cornerback, the Oregon Ducks are recruiting him as a wide receiver first. As Lott becomes established in the receiver position, he could play as a corner down the line with Oregon.
Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Lott is the No. 54 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 athlete, and the No. 8 player from Texas. He took official visits with the Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, and the LSU Tigers.
While Lott is favored to stay in-state with the Texas Longhorns, the Oregon Ducks are putting up a strong fight for the four-star athlete.
Playing both sides of the ball in high school, Lott is a talented athlete who plays at a high level. This past season, Lott finished with 1,111 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games. He also had 106 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning took the job with the program ahead of the 2022 season. In three seasons, Lanning has won 36 games, which ranks No. 3 among all FBS head coaches. His success with the program has stood out to Lott.
“Oregon is a first-class program that has everything in place to win national championships,” Lott told On3. “I’ve been up around four to five times since my freshman year. Everything that Coach Lanning talked about doing three years ago they’ve done. Now just have to win national championships.”
Each season for the Ducks under Lanning has consistently improved, starting with a 10-3 record in 2022, a 12-2 record in 2022, and a 13-1 record in 2024, with the only loss being in the College Football Playoff. After an undefeated regular season, the Ducks are hoping to make another step in 2025 and compete for a National Championship Trophy.
Oregon’s recruiting class ranks No. 10 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per On3. The team has received just 10 commits, but 70 percent are Blue Chip athletes.
Despite a rough patch, the Oregon Ducks have picked up momentum with its recruiting class of 2026 landing some major commitments. The Ducks’ top commit is five-star recruit Jett Washington, the No. 1 player from Nevada.
Lanning and the Ducks also landed four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver recently after missing out on multiple recruiting targets. With the addition of Beaver, Lott knows who his future quarterback could be with Oregon.
Of the 10 commitments, four of the recruits are offensive players, including Beaver. In addition to Beaver, Oregon received a commitment from four-star recruits, tight end Kendre Harrison, running back Tradarian Ball, and wide receiver Messiah Hampton.
Oregon will have to wait until July 8 for Lott to make his commitment, but the four-star recruit could be the next Ducks commit, heavily boosting their recruiting rankings.