Dan Lanning's Recruiting Video With Richard Wesley Goes Viral After Texas Commitment
It has been over a month since class of 2026 five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley jumped in a pool with Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning to celebrate his commitment to Oregon. The video went viral on social media, as Wesley is a top recruit in the nation, and the video gained more steam just 17 days later when Wesley decommitted from Oregon.
After jumping in the pool, there was excitement surrounding the new commit, but the five-star edge rusher did not shut down his recruitment and decommitted later in the month. Since Wesley decommitted, many fans have poked fun at the video online, including other programs such as the USC Trojans.
While the Ducks stayed in the running for Wesley, he ultimately decided to commit elsewhere. Wesley is the No. 24 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 edge rusher, and the No. 5 recruit from California.
Wesley committed to the Texas Longhorns on June 22, resulting in the video of him and Lanning resurfacing. Many responded to posts announcing Wesley’s commitment by poking fun at Lanning for jumping into the pool. Some responses argue that Lanning possibly jinxed the Ducks, as the team has missed out on some top prospects they were targeting.
The Oregon Ducks have not had the best luck with recruiting the class of 2026. The team is struggling to gain momentum on the recruiting trail, having had five players decommit. In addition to Wesley, four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, four-star defensive linemen Tomuhini Topui, four-star defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo, and four-star quarterback Jonas Williams have decommitted from Oregon.
The Ducks have also missed out on some top targets the program was a finalist for, such as five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington.
Both Topui and Williams have flipped their decision to the USC Trojans, one of Oregon’s rivals. With Williams flipping to the Trojans, the Ducks are still seeking a quarterback from the 2026 recruiting class. Oregon is in the running for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, and four-star quarterbacks Bryson Beaver and Matt Ponatoski.
Despite the tough luck, the Oregon Ducks have a strong group of recruits from the class of 2026. Per On3, the Ducks' recruiting class ranks No. 8 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten after Oregon recently received a commitment from five-star safety Jett Washington.
With the addition of Washington, the Ducks are up to nine verbal commits which feature one five-star, six four-stars, and two three-stars. The team's four-star commits include tight end Kendre Harrison, running back Tradarian Ball, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, wide receiver Messiah Hampton, linebacker Tristan Phillips, and safety Xavier Lherrise.
While Lanning is continuing to be teased online for jumping in a pool with a player who decommitted that same month, the Ducks are bringing in top recruits. Oregon is not done with recruiting and will continue to target top prospects.
Oregon is coming off a big season, as the team continues to improve each year. The talent on the field will continue to help Oregon bring in top recruits, potentially causing some to flip their decision in the fall.