4-Star Receiver Recruit Jalen Lott Choosing Between Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns?
Four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott from Panther Creek in Frisco, Texas, is planning to commit early next month on July 4. He went on his official visit with the Oregon Ducks over the weekend and with the USC Trojans at the beginning of the month on June 6. The two Big Ten Conference foes look to be the leaders for Lott.
The SEC's Texas Longhorns are also in the hunt for the No. 90 overall recruit and No. 4-ranked athlete in the 2026 class (per On3). Lott went on his official visit to Austin on June 13.
The 6-0, 170-pound athlete plays both sides of the ball in high school, but should primarily be a receiver at the next level. This past season, Lott put together 1,111 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 85 receptions in 12 games played. He also had 106 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, plus threw for a 55-yard touchdown.
On his unofficial visit to Eugene back in March, Lott was leaning more towards the Ducks being his next home when speaking with On3's Steve Wiltfong.
“I really like the coaching staff over there. Obviously, coach Lanning and coach Douglas, the new receivers coach, me and him have a good relationship. Obviously, they’re high on my board. Building relationships like that is important to me.”- Jalen Lott via On3
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Commits To Oregon Ducks As Class Ranking Climbs
MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction from Cleveland Browns Insider
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Predicted To Miss Big Ten Championship Game?
Wide receivers coach Ross Douglas is also recruiting five-star Calvin Russell from Miami Northwestern in Florida. The Trojans are going after four-star receiver recruit Bobbie Feaster from DeSoto in Texas, along with Lott as well.
Russell went on his official visit to Oregon on June 6. The No. 4-ranked wide receiver in the country is also considering the Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, and LSU Tigers. 247 Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins calls him a 'hulking' wide receiver.
"Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone... Superb body control tends to create even more of a disadvantage for defensive backs as he wins 50-50 battles with timing and positioning."- Andrew Ivins on Calvin Russell
Oregon's 2026 class is headlined by three offensive weapons in four-star tight end Kendre Harrison (No. 16 in the country), four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton (No. 48 in the country), and four-star running back Tradarian Ball (No. 153 in the country), according to On3.
In On3's national recruiting rankings, Oregon is currently No. 8. Ahead of the Ducks are the No. 7 Clemson Tigers, No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 5 LSU Tigers, No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies, and No. 1 USC Trojans.
In the Big Ten team rankings for the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon is still at No. 3 with Ohio State at No. 2 and USC at No. 1.