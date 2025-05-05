Ducks Digest

Why 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis Chose Georgia Bulldogs Over Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs have been fighting for five-star quarterback recruit Jared Curtis' commitment for months now. Ultimately, Curtis committed to Georgia and coach Kirby Smart over the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning.

Kyle Clements

Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) looks down field against Columbia Academy during the first quarter of the Division II-A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) looks down field against Columbia Academy during the first quarter of the Division II-A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks received yet another blow in the recruiting world when Jared Curtis, the No.1 quarterback in the 2026 class, announced that he would be signing with Georgia. Curtis was originally committed to Georgia before reopening his commitment and taking official visits across the country. The Ducks became a major player in Curtis' second go around as an uncommitted recruit.

Curtis has spoken with On3 about both schools, highlighting his relationship with Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and coach Kirby Smart.

“Georgia speaks for itself. I’ve built a relationship with Coach Bobo and Coach Smart. I think they’re a powerhouse and they have great coaches all around. They have the players up there and they’re very disciplined," Curtis said to On3.

Jared Curtis rolling out of the pocket
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) looks down field against Columbia Academy during the first quarter of the Division II-A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To say this is a blow to Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff would be putting it lightly. The Ducks hosted Curtis multiple times, with Curtis speaking highly of the program and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. Lanning and Stein had rolled out the red carpet for Curtis, even traveling to Tennessee to visit with the five-star quarterback.

After the news that quarterback prospect Jonas Williams flipped to USC, it seemed the Ducks were all in on Curtis, hoping to continue the strong lineage of quarterbacks at Oregon.

While Curtis is free to choose which school he thinks is best for him, the decision as a quarterback to play for Kirby Smart in Athens over Dan Lanning in Eugene is an interesting one. Lanning and Stein have had incredible success with quarterbacks in their short time with the Ducks, sending former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation in back-to-back years.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing For 5-Star Recruits Jackson Cantwell, Richard Wesley

MORE: What 4-Star Recruit Camren Hamiel Said About 'Surprising' Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning

MORE: Why 4-Star Recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Committed To Ohio State Over Oregon Ducks, USC

Lanning has shown that he is perhaps more capable of developing quarterbacks than Smart. Nix was a first round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Gabriel was selected on the second day in the 2025 NFL Draft. In his time at Georgia, Smart has not necessarily had success developing quarterbacks into NFL caliber players. Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has been on four NFL teams and was recently released by the Lions less than two weeks ago,

Jared Curtis celebrating
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) celebrates after the win over Columbia Academy in the TSSAA Bluecross Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Curtis commitment to Georgia will now have Oregon scrambling to find a quarterback in the class of 2026. While it is very possible that Dante Moore will return after this coming season, Lanning and his staff will want to make sure they have a plan in place if he doesn't. Four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley could be an interesting option for the Ducks. The No. 7 quarterback in the 2026 class from Celina, Texas already has official visits set in place for LSU and Oklahoma, so the Ducks would need to move quickly.

Curtis' decision puts into question the decision of the No.1 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell. Cantwell has been active on social media regarding the Curtis decision in the past few weeks, reposting his stories about where the No.1 quarterback in the 2026 class will end up. It doesn't seem out of the question that Cantwell was waiting to see where Curtis was going to commit to make his decision.

feed

Published |Modified
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football