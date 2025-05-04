4-Star Recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, USC Trojans?
Four-star receiver recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt will announce his commitment on Sunday, May 4 via Youtube livestream. Will the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning land the elite prospect? Dixon-Wyatt is choosing between Oregon, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Ducks are viewed as the favorite in Dixon-Wyatt's decision.
Dixon-Wyatt would be Oregon's first receiver commit in the 2026 recruiting class. The Ducks have seven commits and currently rank No. 19 in the country via the 247Sports Composite. Oregon could use the boost in the cycle.
Meanwhile, USC and coach Lincoln Riley have been surging, excelling at keeping California talent in California. The Trojans' 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 1 in the country and has 13 more commits than the next football program. Coach Ryan Day's 2026 recruiting class at Ohio State ranks No. 6.
Which was is the the 6-2, 180 pound wide receiver out of Santa Ana, California leaning? National recruiting analyst Tom Loy predicts his commitment is very close but can see Dixon-Wyatt committing to Oregon over Ohio State.
“I think when Kayden Dixon-Wyatt makes his decision, it will be Oregon or Ohio State. USC is going to battle over the next couple days. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt knows where he wants to go. He’s got his mind made up, but I do think it’s a lot of back and forth,” Loy said. “I’m going to give a slight edge to Oregon right now, but really close with Ohio State.”
He is rated as a four-star wide receiver and ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports.
Dixon-Wyatt most recently visited Eugene and coach Lanning in April. He also visited Ohio State in April, for the Buckeyes spring football game.
“The trip to Oregon was good. From the moment I got there, the energy around the program was good. The coaches, the facilities, the way they take care of their players it all really stood out," Dixon-Wyatt told On3.
Dixon-Wyatt continued to rave about Oregon's program and pointed out his constant communication with players on the team.
“They keep it real consistent with things,” Dixon-Wyatt told On3. "Just really good team-bonding I would say. I have a couple teammates there I talk to them a lot about that. They said they’re coming together well. Well-sound team.”
If Lanning and the Ducks can land Dixon-Wyatt's commitment, it would be a huge boost to their recruiting standing in Southern California and at Mater Dei High School.
Oregon's offensive players committed in the 2026 recruiting class are five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star running back Tradarian Ball.
It's a aggressive recruiting environment.
How does Lanning and Oregon address NIL with players in an increasingly competitive environment?
“In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody at a discount," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Amaranthus. "I don't want to say, 'Oh you came here and worked for cheap.' If they do a great job, they deserve to reap the benefits of that. They're the ones filling the stands. And we've been able to be competitive from that environment."
