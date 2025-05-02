Oregon Ducks Pushing For 5-Star Recruits Jackson Cantwell, Richard Wesley
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks are continuing to solidify their future on the recruiting trail. Although the Ducks only rank No. 19 in 247Sports' 2026 recruiting rankings, they are waiting on the decisions of several big commitments, one of which being five-star edge Richard Wesley. Despite the confidence to add Wesley, the Georgia Bulldogs have gained momentum for five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell.
On Friday, On3’s Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for Oregon to land Wesley, the No. 20 recruit in the nation per 247 composite rankings, with a 60 percent confidence level.
He also predicted Oregon target offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell to land with Georgia.
Wesley was most recently in Eugene for Oregon’s spring game. After the visit, Wesley’s father Jonathan spoke to On3.
“It went real good… This was our fourth time up there. Another chance to get around the coaches and integrate himself,” Wesley’s father told On3. “They’re already integrating him as part of the family. He’s hanging out with the team. He went to a party with some of the players after. He’s already feeling real comfortable up there.”
Overall, the Wesley appear to like Oregon so far. They particularly like how Oregon approaches their defensive scheme, as well as see him fitting the spot currently occupied by defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei.
“He likes the scheme,” Wesley's father told On3. “After Matayo leaves and gets drafted next year, Richie is set to be in the spot. As far as playing time, as far as the defense they run, as far as Dan Lanning and Coach Tosh being defensive-minded coaches, they’re very heavily involved with the D-line.”
Although the Ducks appear to have made a positive impression on Wesley, there is more work to be done if Oregon wants to land Cantwell.
Although Wiltfong predicted Cantwell to land with the Georgia Bulldogs, the race for his commitment isn’t quite done yet, and both the Ducks and the Miami Hurricanes remain in the mix.
Like Wesley, Cantwell was also in Eugene for the spring game.
Although Cantwell was initially set to announce his commitment on April 30, he postponed the decision to May 13. His final visit before committing will be an official trip to Miami on May 9.
In each season Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been at the helm, Oregon has consistently brought in some of the best recruiting classes in the rankings, with all of his classes so far ranking in the top 10 nationally.
After losing cornerback Elbert Hill to USC, the Ducks have some ground to make up if they want to continue their dominance on the recruiting trail. Luckily for the Ducks, these class of 2026 prospects still have plenty of time before they have to enroll in college, and the summer as well as fall will give the Ducks more than enough time to not only secure commitments but also manage to flip prospects from other programs, something fans saw plenty of with the 2025 recruiting cycle.
If Oregon can lock in commitments from both Cantwell and Wesley, it would mark a big win on the trail. Their additions would boost the Ducks’ depth and versatility on both sides of the ball. More importantly, it would show that Oregon can still close on top-tier talent deep into the cycle.