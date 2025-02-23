5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis Compares Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart, Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning
Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis recently announced the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs as the final two schools in his recruitment process. Curtis was once a member of Georgia's 2026 recruiting class, but he changed his mind and de-committed in the fall.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have reportedly led for Curtis at times, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his staff have proven to be some of the best recruiters in the country with the national championships to back it up.
The five-star quarterback recently spoke with On3's Steve Wiltfong, and he spoke highly of his relationship with Lanning and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. Curtis has visited Oregon multiple times, and he plans to take another trip out to Eugene.
"Since I de-committed (from Georgia) my relationship has got better and better," Curtis said to Wiltfong. "I can’t wait to go up there for my (official visit)."
“I like Oregon a lot," Curtis said.
The five-star quarterback currently has plans to visit Georgia in April while making the trip to Oregon in June. Although the Early National Signing Period is still months away, quarterbacks are often some of the earliest recruits to make their commitment. As a result, Curtis could make his decision shortly after his visit with the Ducks.
“I think they showcased their talents this year and shown teams what they can be," Curtis said about Oregon. "They just go out and fight.”
MORE: NFL Legend Peyton Manning Reveals Opinion On Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks 4-Star Quarterback Commit Jonas Williams Flipped To USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
MORE: Most Underrated College Football Stadiums: Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium, Colorado's Folsom Field
While Curtis is a fan of Lanning and the Ducks, they must compete with Georgia and the Bulldogs coaching staff.
Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has been a member of Smart's staff since 2021. Bobo is a former Bulldogs quarterback himself, and he has been a key figure in Curtis' recruitment.
“My relationship with the coaches. Coach Bobo and (quarterbacks) coach (Montgomery VanGorder) most importantly. I think they’re a powerhouse and they have great coaches all around. They have the players up there and they’re very disciplined," said Curtis.
“I just love the consistency there and I think they just get better throughout the year,” Curtis said. "Georgia speaks for itself."
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Curtis is the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2026 only behind five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. Curtis is the No. 1-ranked quarterback and the No. 1 recruit out of Tennessee in 2026 per 247Sports.
Oregon previously held a commitment from four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, but he flipped his decision to the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley over the weekend. Despite having Williams in the fold, the Ducks never stopped recruiting Curtis.
Now, it seems as though Lanning and company have all of their eggs in the Curtis basket. However, Wiltfong recently reported that Oregon is also interested in five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons as a potential option should Curtis commit to Georgia.