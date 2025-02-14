Oregon Ducks Join Forces With NIL Licensing Group, College Football Video Game Rights
The Oregon Ducks have partnered with Pathway Sports and Entertainment, a company that is focused on monetizing the name, image, and likeness or NIL rights of athletes through the video game EA Sports College Football. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the group will be "providing players with four-figure guarantees as part of video game NIL agreements.”
Pathway Sports has already signed over 450 players at institutions like Oregon, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Illinois Fighting Illini, Wisconsin Badgers, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The company is being lead by a three-member leadership team that includes former Altius Sports Partners Chief Executive Officer and National Football League Players Association executive Casey Schwab. He announced that each player is receiving $1,500 in an upfront payment as well as the potential option of royalty.
“Most athletic directors and most college football coaches want to support their football players in making legitimate commercial dollars. The reception so far has been excellent.”- Casey Schwab via Yahoo Sports
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Reveals Preferred Destination For 2025 Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Rival Ohio State Adds Matt Patricia In Controversial Hire
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
“A new undertaking is signing up FBS college football players’ video NIL licensing rights to be used in the college football video game. Pathway Sports and Entertainment, founded by Casey Schwab, has signed a majority of the football players at Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Oregon and Texas Tech, per the company.”- ESPN's Pete Thamel via X
Schwab is looking to sign players from other schools like Clemson, West Virginia, Missouri, and Tennessee. His goal is to sign each scholarship football player at the 134 FBS schools.
EA Sports signed on with the NIL licensing group OneTeam Partners this past summer. In the college football video game's return to market since NCAA Football 14, College Football 25 made over $500 million in sales in just the first two weeks after it was sold to the public. It became the best-selling sports video game in Unites States history. Yet, each player signed on only received $600 which amounts to two percent of the total sales from the video game.
“The overall vision is for athletes to make more money than we saw in the first year of the video game. We are creating mutual value here. This is a good thing for athletic directors, coaches and schools because they are trying to create legit opportunities for their players. These are legitimate."- Casey Schwab via Yahoo Sports
Schwab sees his company as in a prime spot to speak on behalf of players because it’s committed to only representing athletes for college football video game deals and that only.
“I believe the best way to make the biggest pie is to have zealous representation on both sides of the intellectual property table."- Casey Schwab via Front Office Sports
No official release date for College Football 26 has been announced but it is expected sometime during the summer.