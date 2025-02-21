Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Leading For No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis?
The Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs are reportedly the favorites to land five-star quarterback Jared Curtis in the 2026 recruiting class. According to On3, the Nashville, Tennessee product is the best quarterback in the country.
The Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, and Ole Miss Rebels are in the mix, but the Ducks plus the Bulldogs are well in the lead for the highly-touted prospect.
Curtis reopened his recruitment when he de-committed from Georgia back in October. Coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and assistant quarterbacks coach Montgomery VanGorder still make regular contact with the star quarterback due to the short distance between Athens and Nashville.
“Since I decommitted my relationship has got better and better and I can’t wait to go up there for my official visit... I like Oregon a lot."- Jared Curtis on Oregon via On3
Oregon's coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have been recruiting Curtis for a while now. He plans on taking visits to Athens on April 5, Eugene on June 5, and Columbia on June 20.
MORE: NFL Legend Peyton Manning Reveals Opinion On Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
MORE: Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Quarterback Commit Jonas Williams: USC Trojans Flip
MORE: Most Underrated College Football Stadiums: Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium, Colorado's Folsom Field
“Me and Coach Stein’s relationship is really good... I think they showcased their talents this year and shown teams what they can be. They just go out and fight.”- Jared Curtis on Oregon via On3
Due to Oregon's strong recruitment of Curtis, 2026 four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort Heights, Illinois is swaying away from the Ducks now. He's been a verbal commit to Lanning and the rest of the staff since early August.
All signs point to Williams making the switch to coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans out of the Big Ten Conference. Coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are also being considered for the nation's No. 7 quarterback and No. 65 prospect available (per On3). Williams is also the No. 1 recruit from the state of Illinois.
“I think Lincoln Riley speaks for himself. His history, what he’s done with quarterbacks. They’re kind of rebuilding, new hires on the staff. I really like the staff. I’m one of the only guys they’re recruiting in ‘26. They’ve showed me a lot of love and I feel really wanted there.”- Jonas Williams on USC via On3
If somehow Oregon was to lose out on both Curtis and Williams, five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons from Folsom, California is another name to monitor according to On3's Steve Wiltfong. Out of the Class of 2026, Lyons plans on taking a mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after graduation so he wouldn't be available to play college football until 2027.
"I think I've been there (Oregon) four times. They have been with me the longest, they were like my third scholarship. Coach (Will) Stein has been recruiting me the longest, I think, so we have a great relationship.”- Ryder Lyons on Oregon via On3
The Ducks and the Trojans are right at the top of Lyons' list. The BYU Cougars, Arizona Wildcats, and Michigan Wolverines are also after the nation's No. 10 overall prospect and No. 3 at his position. He's the No. 3 recruit coming out of the state of California.