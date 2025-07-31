Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers Biggest NFL Storyline Revealed
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the most routinely discussed players in the NFL. Despite being one of the softer-spoken guys and even somewhat shying away from the spotlight, Herbert has become a lightning rod for polarizing opinions. No one believes Hebert isn’t one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but just how good is one of the main topics of discussion in football.
The Chargers kick off the first game of the 2025 NFL season in a matchup vs. the Detroit Lions on Thursday, July 31 at 5 p.m. PT in the Hall Of Fame Game. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
As the season nears and training camp is underway, the former Oregon Ducks legend is set to begin his sixth season in the NFL. In a recent ESPN article listing the biggest storyline for each NFL team, Herbert’s playoff performance was the topic of discussion. Despite going 0-2 in his first two appearances, there’s hope that a breakthrough is nearing.
“Biggest storyline: Is this the year Justin Herbert finally has playoff success? Since Herbert entered the NFL in 2020, success for him and these Chargers has been rooted in hypotheticals. Herbert has had the gaudy stats, NFL records and a Pro Bowl nod, but there has been little team success to show for it,” ESPN writer Kris Rhim said.
“Instead, Herbert's first five seasons have been tainted by two of the most embarrassing playoff losses in team history. Now, in his second year with coach Jim Harbaugh, a coterie of new pass catchers and championship expectations, this could be the year the paradigm shifts for Herbert. Training camp will be the first step in changing the narrative for Herbert, as he looks to build confidence with his receivers and offense,” Rhim added.
From a statistical standpoint, Herbert is one of the more dominant quarterbacks in NFL history through five seasons. Only former MVPs Peyton Manning and Cam Newton can match the production through that time frame. However, the transition from young player to established veteran in his prime is here. Stats still matter, but not nearly as much as they once did. It’s time to win and win big.
“His 21,093 career passing yards are the most in NFL history through five seasons. Last season, he was asked to sacrifice yardage as part of offensive coordinator Greg Roman's run-heavy attack, with his attempts per game dipping from 35 to 29.6 year over year. Sticking to the ball-control plan, Herbert's three interceptions on 504 attempts marked the lowest interception rate (0.6 percent) by any qualified quarterback since Tom Brady in 2016,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said after Herbert was ranked the 7th best quarterback in the NFL.
For Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, this is his second season in Los Angeles after returning to the NFL from the University of Michigan. Harbaugh has experienced post-season success, having made it to the Super Bowl over a decade ago, but he too is looking to solidify his standing and win the big one. Herbert and Harbaugh will have an opportunity to get over the hump together this season.