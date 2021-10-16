Joe Moorhead Available vs. Cal

    • October 16, 2021
    Joe Moorhead Available Against Cal

    The Ducks' offensive coordinator is healthy and coaching in the booth.
    Author:

    Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead has returned after missing the Stanford game due to a non-COVID illness. He will resume his play-calling duties from the booth, which were handled by Running Backs Coach Jim Mastro in the loss to Stanford. 

    The news that Moorhead would be unavailable against Stanford came just before kickoff, and he reportedly had surgery on the day of the game. The Ducks coaching staff was still in communication with Moorhead regarding the offensive gameplan during the week of the Stanford game and the bye week while Moorhead was home in Eugene recovering.

    Mario Cristobal affirmed that the offensive system would not change while Moorhead was recovering, but the Ducks ran the ball 54 times against Stanford compared to 26 pass attempts from Anthony Brown.

    Oregon could use a boost in offensive firepower and explosiveness as there haven't been many throws down the field from Brown, which allows defenses to stack the box. The passing attack has a chance to have its best game against a California defense that gives up 281.4 passing yards per game.

    More from Ducks Digest

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    Keys to the Game: Defense

