Oregon Running Back Jordon Davison Describes Chemistry With Dierre Hill Jr.
Not one, but two true freshmen running backs have played a key role in the No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ rushing attack in 2025.
The Ducks lead the nation in average yards per carry and rank in the top 10 in total yards and yards per game. Leading Oregon in rushing touchdowns in freshman running back Jordon Davison, who also ranks top five among all Big Ten players.
Davison spoke to the media for the first time in his collegiate career. The freshman spoke about gaining trust and how he immediately clicked with fellow freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr.
What Davison Said
Sharing His Freshmen Season With Running Back Dierre Hill Jr.:
“It's kind of crazy, because coming in, they was like, who do I want to play with? And we was like watching each other’s film, and it was a couple backs, and I actually chose Dierre. And his film stuck out to me. And then we was connecting before we got here, and then as soon as we got here, it just clicked, like, that's my right-hand man. People probably think like, it's just on the field, but we together every day, off the field, all the time.”
Two Freshmen Formation:
“Like I said, it's a blessing for both of us, everybody on the team, like, it's a blessing to be at this place. The family environment here is crazy, like, I never experienced it in my life.”
What He Saw In Hill’s Film :
“He was just explosive. And coming in, like, you want to have another good running back that's with you. You don't want to tear your body up. And we complemented each other so well, I feel like he was the one to play with me.”
What It’s Like To Hang Out With Hill:
“He's a great kid. We're kind of like opposite personalities. I'm a bit more quieter. He's a loud one, but we complement each other very well. And I just love Dierre. I love being around him. I love being around everybody in the running back room. They all brought me in as a brother, and they all helped me grow as a player and a person.”
Learning From Hill:
“He just has quick, subtle movements. He's very fast. He's just explosive. Like I said earlier, he's an elite back, but we both can still grow. I mean, the whole room can grow, and we have a great coach that can help us do that.”
If He’s Exceeded His Expectations This Season:
“It's just been a blessing. The coaching staff has been truly so helpful. My teammates, they’re my brothers. Especially the running back room, they embrace me, and we all push each other every day. So, I feel like it's all expected from all of us in the room.”
Coming From A High School That Produces NFL Talent:
“Going against those guys and every day in practice, it for surely makes you go harder. I would say it pushes you to a different level that you probably think you didn't have. And then once I got here, it was like a whole big jump, and then you realize real fast it's time to go. I feel like they prepared me pretty good at the high school level.”
Gaining The Coaching Staff’s Trust:
“Just the preparation and just being consistent, just going out there, lining up and being able to execute at a high level.”
Earning The Respect Of His Teammates:
“I don't know, it kind of just happened. I feel like I'm still gaining respect. I'm still young.”
Transitioning Into A Larger Role The Past Few Weeks:
“It's been pretty easy. I feel like I was pretty prepared, like I said, it's been a blessing to gain the coaches trust, especially as a young guy, and having other guys in the room that feel they can trust me out there on the field with them. It's been a blessing.”
What It Felt Like To Finally Break Off Long Runs:
“Whole time I knew I could do it. It's happened a couple times in practice, so I feel like everybody on the team wasn't surprised. Like I knew I could do it. I'm confident in myself, and I know my capability as a player.”
Scoring Three Times In His Debut:
“I didn't expect it at all, but I just was truly blessed to be in a position to be able to make that happen.”