Oregon Football Hosting No. 1 Running Back Recruit: Texas Ties To Current Duck
The Oregon football program and coach Dan Lanning will host the No. 1 running back recruit in the 2026 class this weekend in Eugene. Four-star running back Javian Osborne (Forney, Texas) announced on social media that he will make his first trip to the Ducks facilities.
Good news is, Oregon's facilities were just named the best in the nation and Oregon's new running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples is showing why he's considered a top recruiter in the college football.
Osborne posted eye-popping production in 2023, rushing for 2,231 yards and 39 touchdowns, averaging 7.69 yards per carry. Osborne has offers from the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, Baylor Bears and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Oregon's new Big Ten Conference rival.)
Osborne also competes in track and field for Forney, posting a 11.05 100. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound running back led Forney to a 13-2 record and the Texas 5A D-I state semifinals in 2023.
Oregon already has a Forney, Texas player on the current team. Incoming freshman defensive back Aaron Flowers was a consensus four-star prospect and a consensus top-20 recruit from the state of Texas. No doubt, Flowers and Osborne can connect on the Ducks program.
Oregon's coaches have been active, particularly in the south, during this recruiting session. TheBig Ten Conference is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the nation and the Ducks are adding elite talent to compete.
Oregon already has added a top-30 recruit to its 2026 class. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain defensive lineman Tony Cumberland verbally committed to the Ducks over offers from schools like Ohio State, Texas and Ole Miss among others.
More good news is, Samples is fresh off securing the No. 1 running back in the 2025 class. Last week, the Ducks landed four-star running back Dierre Hill, the No. 7 RB in the 2025 class. Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Ole Miss were among the schools that had offered the four-star prospect Hill.
“We always recruit,”said Lanning after Oregon's spring football game. "It doesn’t ever feel like we’re not recruiting. We are going to get some opportunities for our coaches to go on the road and see some people in person, get to be around guys that we want to target, and find some guys that we probably don’t know about. You’re always looking for ways to improve your roster and that’s what we’ll be able to do the next couple of weeks.”