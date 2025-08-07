Why The Kansas City Chiefs Are 'Worried' About Denver Broncos, Quarterback Bo Nix
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs "worried" about the Denver Broncos and quarterback Bo Nix? The Chiefs have won the AFC West division every season since 2016, including eight-consecutive division titles since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback.
The AFC West is a powerhouse and one of the best divisions in the NFL. However, as Mahomes gets older and the Broncos add talent, is the power shifting in the division towards Nix, coach Sean Payton and their dominant defense?
The Chiefs Are Worried About the Broncos, Bo Nix
The Chiefs have their eye on Nix and the Broncos, per NBC Sports analyst Matthew Berry. Berry said that he was having a group conversation that included a high-ranking person in the Chiefs organization and the discussion revolved around which NFL team was their pick to win the Super Bowl for the 2025-26 season. The person from the Chiefs divulged some interesting comments about the Broncos and Nix.
"They said, honestly, we're worried about the Broncos," Berry said on NBC Sports Happy Hour. "And they were like, Bo Nix is for real, and that defense is amazing. It's a great defense. We think the Broncos are real."
"There was no disrespect... No bulletin board material. He wasn't saying anything bad about anyone else. He just merely said that in their division, they have a lot of respect for the Broncos in terms of that defense, and they think Bo Nix is legit," Berry continued.
The respect from the Chiefs is notable, as Kansas City has won the Super Bowl four times, including three Super Bowl victories in LIV (2020), LVII (2023), and LVIII (2024.)
On a related note, Berry's picks were the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, adding that the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers are also potential contenders in the AFC this season.
Nix Puts NFL On Notice With Exciting Rookie Season
The former Oregon Ducks star Nix quickly silenced doubters in his rookie season and now, NFL the second-year quarterback has put his division on notice.
Nix surprised many when he led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and the NFL playoffs, dazzling with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. Nix also led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season.
The irony is that when Denver drafted Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he was ranked as the worst NFL starting quarterback before the 2024 season began by PFF.
Payton's Bold Nix Prediction
Denver finished third in the AFC West behind the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. As far as predictions for 2025, Payton has full belief in his quarterback.
“I honestly think he’s gonna be one of the top quarterbacks within the next two years,” Payton told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “I think he’s going to be a superstar.”
The Broncos have gotten upgrades on the offensive line, and receivers. The Denver defense was already stout and looking to continue it's domination. Nix is vocal about his preparation and goals to avoid the dreaded "sophomore slump" that hits second-year NFL quarterback. In short, Denver's future looks very exciting.
The Broncos regular season opener is vs. the Tennessee Titans at home on September 7.
However, Oregon Ducks fans can cheer on their Hesiman Trophy finalist on Aug. 9 when the Broncos face the San Francisco 49ers in their first preseason game. Payton is expected to play his starters (including Nix) in San Francisco.