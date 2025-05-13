Five-Star Tight End Recruit Kendre Harrison Reaffirms Commitment To Oregon Ducks
The crown jewel of the Oregon Ducks' 2026 recruiting class, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, gave the program a big sigh of relief after visiting Eugene this past weekend.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff did enough during Harrison's visit to have the blue chip prospect officially shutdown his recruitment.
Harrison spoke with 247Sports about how the Ducks have been approaching his recruitment despite being already pledged to the program. The North Carolina native pointed out tight ends coach Drew Mehringer specifically during his visit.
"Unbelievable. Even though I am committed, the staff still recruits me hard as if I am not. Everything is amazing. Like everybody, everyone on the staff was with me and my family. My mom, she just had the biggest smile on her face. She's my biggest supporter, and while we were down there, she just feels like I am safe around the staff. That's what really stands out. Coach Drew Mehringer is my main man and my dog," Harrison told 247Sports.
The No. 2 tight end and No. 19 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Harrison committed relatively early in his recruitment process, pledging back to the Ducks last November. Despite the early commitment, Harrison remains solid with Oregon.
"You see a bunch of kids and they commit a bunch of times, or they commit to a school and take visits. I feel like when you say that you're committed, you got to say that and then after that back it up. I feel like I've made that commitment and since I decided to make it early, I was really strong on my decision," Harrison continued.
MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening
MORE: Miami Hurricanes Offer Highest NIL Package To 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell?
MORE: Highest NIL Earning Recruiting Classes: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Surprising Rankings
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports is extremely high on Harrison and even went as far as calling him a generational talent thanks to his recruitment status as both a football and basketball prospect. Harrison plans to play for Oregon coach Dana Altman on the hardwood in addition to the gridiron.
Once every decade type of prospect given the fact that he’s being courted by college blue bloods to play football and basketball. A straight-up mismatch for defenders...knows how to get the most out of his backboard-shattering athleticism...but projects as a possible difference-maker for a College Football Playoff contender that can unlock things for an offense with his NFL measurables," Ivins said.
Harrison is currently the top ranked commit of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class, but with the summer rolling around, Oregon's luck on the recruiting trail could change in a big way. Harrison will continue to provide the foundation for Oregon's recruiting class as they look to soar up in the rankings with official visits lined up for the upcoming weeks.
The next five-star set to reveal his commitment is five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, although he appears to be leaning away from Oregon. Can Lanning and company pull off a surprise and reel in another elite recruit?