Kenyon Sadiq's Chance To Make Oregon History In NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks will have a new starting tight end in 2026 with Kenyon Sadiq declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. After three years in Eugene, Sadiq's legacy at Oregon could deepen with a chance to make history in the draft.

Former Oregon Duck Terrance Ferguson went to the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 46 overall pick, becoming the highest-drafted tight end out of Oregon since Russ Francis was the 16th overall pick in 1975. Will Sadiq reset that mark and further etch his name in Oregon football history books?

Many NFL mock drafts predict that Sadiq will be a top-15 selection, which would make him the highest Duck tight end ever drafted. CBS Sports' newest mock has the Miami Dolphins drafted Sadiq with the No. 11 overall pick.

Here are three reasons why Sadiq has a case for being the greatest tight end in program history.

1. Talent

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq's numbers aren't eye popping compared to other Oregon tight ends, but his talent is. Standing at 6-3, 245 pounds, Sadiq looks more like a big framed wide receiver than a tight end, but he plays bigger than he is listed.

Whether he's lined up out wide or in-line, Sadiq poses a threat to each level of the opposing team's defense. His mixture of athleticism and size is hard to guard. He could be a safety valve on one play and a home run threat on the next. If he gets into the right system at the next level, he could quickly ascend the NFL tight end hierachy,

2. Potential Draft Selection

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq has a real chance of becoming Oregon's first tight end selected in the first round of the NFL draft since Russ Francis was taken with the No. 16 pick in the 1975 draft.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has ranked Sadiq as his No. 1 tight end and the No. 10 player on his big board.

The Ducks have had a lot of talented tight ends come and go in recent years. Players like Terrence Ferguson, Ed Dickson, and Josh Wilcox have all flashed during their times in Eugene, but none were selected in the first round. Ferguson came the closest when he was taken in the No. 46 pick in the second round of the 2025 draft.

Tight ends aren't typically taken in the first round and if Sadiq is able to find his way into the first 32 picks of the 2026 Draft, it would show just how highly thought of NFL teams think of him.

3. Meaningful Production

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Despite spending only three years at Oregon, Sadiq made the most of his time in a Ducks' uniform. After spending only one year as the team's starting tight end, Sadiq's numbers aren't super inflated.

During his three years, he totaled 80 catches for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns. This past season, Sadiq finished as the team's second leading receiver with a team-high 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sadiq was awarded the 2025 Big Ten Tight End of the Year Award as a result.

Even during his sophomore year in 2024, Sadiq was buried deep behind Ferguson, Tez Johnson, and Evan Stewart in the Ducks' pecking order. He still managed to leave his mark by reeling in 24 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

