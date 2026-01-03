Dante Moore's NFL Draft Stock Changing Before Indiana Game

The Oregon Ducks and quarterback Dante Moore kept their season alive in their convincing 23-0 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl. Oregon now advances to the College Football playoff semifinals against the Indiana Hoosiers.

What is Moore’s NFL Draft projection?

Dante Moore Coming Back to Oregon?

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Heading into the playoff, Dante Moore was projected to be the second quarterback taken off the board according to most 2026 NFL mock drafts; CBS Sports, ESPN, prior to the playoff. The NY Times has Moore going No. 1 overall in their most recent draft released right before the quarterfinals of the playoff kicked off.

The big question with Moore is whether if he will or won’t declare for the draft. ESPN’s Pete Thamel went on “The Pat McAfee Show” to discuss this.

“Everyone assumes that Dante Moore is going into the draft but there’s a feeling at Oregon that he could stay,” Thamel said, “That’s there on the table.”

Moore is in his third collegiate season but has not been a starter for about half of that time. He struggled as a true freshman with the UCLA Bruins in 2023 and entered the transfer portal that offseason. Moore transferred to Oregon, where he sat behind Dillon Gabriel in 2024 before becoming the starter for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Moore has thrown for 3,280 yards, 28 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The Ducks will face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl for a spot in the national championship game.

Indiana is led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is thought to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza has the Hoosiers undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country. He has thrown for 3,172 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Fernando Mendoza is the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft with odds of -450 per DraftKings Sportsbook. Moore has odds of +450 to be the top pick.

Moore, Mendoza Rematch in Peach Bowl

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the trophyThursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after defeating Alabama Crimson Tide in the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza showed why he won the Heisman Trophy and is the odds on favorite to be the first player selected in the draft with his Rose Bowl performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide. In a 38-3 Hoosier win, Mendoza was 14/16 for 192 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Mendoza and Moore will now face off against one another for the second this team. Mendoza out-dueled Moore in their October matchup at Autzen Stadium, where the the Hoosiers took down the Ducks by a final score of 30-20.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs with the ball against a diving tackle attempt by Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Indiana was about a touchdown underdog in that game and is a four-point favorite over Oregon this time around.