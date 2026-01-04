Bucky Irving Credits Bo Nix for Strong Relationship With Tez Johnson

Former Oregon Ducks stars Bucky Irving and Tez Johnson are teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs selected Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and then Johnson in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Prior to entering the NFL, these two were teammates on the Oregon Ducks in 2023. Their Buccaneers are hosting the Carolina Panthers to wrap up the regular season. The Buccaneers social media team released a video of Irving and Johnson prior to the game, with them talking about their relationship that dates back to their college days.

College Roommates and Teammates

NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“How would you rate me as a roommate?” Irving asked Johnson.

“10/10. I ain’t going to lie,” Johnson answered. “The first time I walked in the crib, I seen so many cereal boxes on the counter. I’m like, ‘yo is he a hoarder or something?”

Johnson went on to say that Irving’s habits of getting up early to go to the practice facility made him want to do the same. A mutual teammate of theirs and Johnson’s brother Bo Nix was a big reason for the two becoming so close. Nix was Oregon's quarterback in 2022 and 2023 and is the current starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

“Him (Tez) as a roommate, it was probably the best thing that ever happened for both of us,” Irving said. “Knowing that Bo (Nix) looked at me highly and recommended me to be his roommate because he knew he was going to be in good hands. We’ve got to give all that credit to Bo for putting us together.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after a touchdown at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Irving's best season as a Duck was his final one in 2023. He had 1,180 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He also had 413 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Johnson spent two seasons in Eugene in 2023 and 2024, totaling 2,080 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

From Oregon roommates to rising stars in Tampa Bay, Bucky & Tez have formed the ultimate brotherhood 🤝@CampbellsChunky | #WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/rWfGSxkrwu — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 1, 2026

Ducks to Bucs

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) runs the ball against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his two seasons with Tampa Bay, Bucky Irving has rushed for 1,625 yards and nine touchdowns. He has missed nearly half of the 2025 season due to injury. Johnson, on the other hand, as a rookie this season has had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

The pair represent a number of Ducks in the NFL that have played for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, including Broncos receiver Troy Franklin, Pittsburgh defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, and more.

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs beat the Carolina Panthers 16-14 on Saturday, thanks in part to 85 rushing yards on 26 carries by Irving. Johnson caught one ball for 17 yards in the winning effort.

With the win, the Buccaneers will need the New Orleans Saints to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in order to win the division. If the Saints beat the Falcons, then Carolina clinches the division and eliminates Tampa Bay from making the postseason.

