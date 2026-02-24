Kenyon Sadiq Could Enter NFL Combine History With Freakish Testing

Former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is not the loudest person in the room. He does not need to be. His NFL Combine numbers may speak louder than anything he says and cement him as one of the first prospects to hear their names called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nicknamed “Kenyon Sadiq The Freak” by teammates, the 2026 NFL Draft prospect transformed his body ahead of the 2025 season. He added 10 pounds of muscle, trimmed body fat and elevated an already rare athletic profile. The result is a tight end who can jump, cut and accelerate like a potential Sunday star while carrying NFL-ready size.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Could Challenge NFL Combine Record

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Sadiq’s vertical jump could place him among the most explosive tight ends ever tested. Before the 2025 season began, Oregon coach Dan Lanning predicted Sadiq was the best tight end in college football - and the numbers backed that statement up. He also shed light into Sadiq's freakish testing.

“And on top of that, he runs 23 miles per hour, and can vertical jump 41 inches,” Lanning said. “So, that’s pretty good, especially when it comes to football.”

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, if Sadiq posts a 41-inch vertical at the combine, he would rank inside the top five at his position in event history. The tight end vertical jump record still belongs to Dorin Dickerson of the Pittsburgh Panthers, who recorded a 43.5-inch leap in 2010.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrates with fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More recently, fellow former Duck Terrance Ferguson turned heads at the 2025 combine with a 39-inch vertical, the best mark among tight ends that year.

Workouts for tight ends begin at 12 p.m. PT on Friday, Feb. 27, when Sadiq will have the opportunity to let his performance do the talking.

Kenyon Sadiq's Breakout Season

After spending two seasons backing up Ferguson, the most decorated tight end in Oregon Ducks history and a second-round NFL Draft selection, Sadiq broke out as the centerpiece of Oregon’s passing attack in 2025.

The Idaho Falls-native set career bests with 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, leading all FBS tight ends in scoring receptions while ranking 11th in yards and 10th in total catches.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) hurdles over Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Jalen Kimber (3) on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq etched his name into program history in Eugene, becoming the first player in Oregon Ducks history to earn Big Ten Conference Tight End of the Year honors. He also secured first-team All-Big Ten recognition, further cementing his breakout season.

Sadiq added another milestone in the Orange Bowl vs No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, recording four receptions to reach 46 on the year and set a new single-season program record. He surpassed the previous mark of 43, shared by Ferguson and Ed Dickson (2007).

Sadiq also leapt into a leadership role for the Oregon Ducks during the 2025-26 season. Sadiq made a conscious effort to become more vocal. He challenged himself to speak up in meetings, practices and hold teammates accountable. The growth showed. His presence expanded beyond highlight-reel hurdle plays to command in the huddle and influence in the locker room.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore calls Sadiq “Superman,” a nod not just to his athletic profile but to the way he models his work ethic daily. Teammates point to the consistency of his early lifts, poise in the huddle and full-speed practice habits as the standard he exemplifies for Oregon's "DNA."

Oregon Ducks' NFL Draft Streak

The Ducks have become consistent producers of NFL talent with Lanning at the helm. The program has a six-year streak of first-round picks in the draft, starting with Herbert in 2020.

2020: Quarterback Justin Herbert, No. 6 overall (Los Angeles Chargers)

2021: Offensive tackle Penei Sewell, No. 7 overall (Detroit Lions)

2022: Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, No. 5 overall (New York Giants)

2023: Cornerback Christian Gonzalez, No. 17 overall (New England Patriots)

2024: Quarterback Bo Nix, No. 12 overall (Denver Broncos)

2025: Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, No. 21 overall (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., No. 29 overall (Washington Commanders)

Sadiq could solidify himself as a projected first round NFL Draft pick in Indianapolis this week.