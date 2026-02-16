Kenyon Sadiq Might Be Oregon's Only Chance to Extend Remarkable NFL Draft Streak

The Oregon Ducks have had a first-round NFL Draft pick for six consecutive years, looking to extend the streak in 2026. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq could be the program’s only hope in keeping the trend going.

In an NFL mock draft, CBS Sports predicts the Philadelphia Eagles select Sadiq with the No. 23 overall pick. There are questions about the Eagles' tight end position ahead of free agency, which makes Philadelphia a good landing spot for Sadiq.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq talks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq is the only Oregon player represented in the mock draft, which means if the Ducks tight end falls out of the first round, the program’s streak could end.

Kenyon Sadiq Holds a First Round Draft Projection

Sadiq spent all three seasons of his collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. While he showed bursts of potential in his first two seasons, notably in the 2024 Big Ten Championship when he recorded two touchdown receptions, the tight end truly broke out in 2025.

Sadiq finished the season with 51 receptions and 560 yards. Despite missing one game this season, against the Iowa Hawkeyes, he led the program with eight touchdown receptions.

One of his top performances of the season came against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, when he recorded eight catches for 96 yards and one touchdown. One of his receptions was a diving catch, showing his athleticism, and that he will always try to finish a play.

Kenyon Sadiq with a beautiful diving catch for the Ducks 🦆@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/tH3OLPWtNl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 15, 2025

After the season he had, Sadiq declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and is expected to keep Oregon’s first-round streak alive.

Other Possible First Round Picks from Oregon

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Sadiq is the player most expected to be a first-round pick, two other Ducks could move into the first round.

Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon transferred to the program in 2025 and boosted his draft stock in his lone season with Oregon. He posted an 86.7 Pro Football Focus grade last season, the most among Power Four guards.

Pregnon is projected to go early in the second round, but he could slide into the first round if a team is looking for an offensive guard and does not want to risk him not falling to their next pick.

Safety Dillon Thieneman is another Duck with a second-round projection, but could be taken in the first round as well as one of the top safeties available.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman transferred to Oregon in 2025 after spending two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers. He finished the season with 92 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions.

Ohio State's Caleb Downs is projected as the top safety in the class, and Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is another who could be taken early. If teams are seeking a safety, Thieneman could find himself off the board by the first round.

Past Oregon First Round Picks

The Ducks kicked off their first round draft pick streak in 2020, when the Los Angeles Chargers selected quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year after recording over 4,000 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions.

In 2021, the Detroit Lions selected offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick. He has become one of the most notable tackles in the NFL, earning four straight Pro Bowl selections.

The following year, the Ducks had one player selected in the NFL Draft, but they still kept the streak going. The New York Giants selected defensive end Kayvon Thibideaux with the No. 5 overall pick.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New England Patriots selected defensive back Christian Gonzalez in 2023, extending their first-round draft pick streak to four years. He is coming off a Pro Bowl season, making his first Super Bowl appearance. While the Patriots did not win, the former Duck showcased his talent that could earn him a big contract extension.

Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix became the second Oregon quarterback drafted in the span of five years when the Denver Broncos selected him with the No. 12 overall pick. He has since led the franchise to back-to-back playoff appearances.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, not only did the program reach six years in a row, but they also had two players selected in the first round. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected defensive tackle Derrick Harmon No. 21 overall, followed by the Washington Commanders selecting offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. at No. 29.

With Pregnon and Thieneman holding a second round projection, Oregon's streak could depend on Sadiq's draft selection.