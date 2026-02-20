Three Reasons Why Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq Is Worthy of a First Round NFL Draft Grade

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq proved himself as one of the best in the country at his position this past season for the Ducks. After helping lead the Ducks to one of their best seasons in program history in 2026, Sadiq declared for the upcoming NFL draft.

Instantly, Sadiq became viewed as one of the top tight ends available in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are three reasons why Sadiq is worthy of being selected in the first round.

Kenyon Sadiq’s Poses a Mismatch

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Not the most productive player during his time at Oregon, Sadiq was able to hang his hat on the fact that he was an athletic mismatch at the tight end position, regardless of if he was lined up in-line or out wide.

However, Sadiq’s versatility makes him so highly-touted. He lined up everywhere in Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein’s offense. Sadiq would even line up in the backfield as an h-back at times.

NFL Draft Athletic Profile

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) makes a reception Oregon State Beavers defensive back Tyrice Ivy Jr. (12) of the game at Autzen Stadium. Sadiq scored a touchdown on the play. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite not being the biggest tight end, Sadiq’s frame at 6-3, 245 pounds lets him to do things most tight ends normally can’t do. Sadiq isn't undersized as his build allows him to bigger than he is actually listed.

He can outrun nearly every linebacker he is matched up against and his route running is pristine for a tight end. Sadiq could run routes at all three levels of the field and open up a team’s pass attack significantly. Not only can Sadiq get himself open on a consistent basis, but he moves like a big wide receiver after the catch and can offer teams a legitimate downfield threat at tight end.

Interestingly enough, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Sadiq to Arizona Cardinals’ tight end Trey McBride. Both players have the same skill set as vertical threats who make plays with the ball in their hands.

Strong Floor, High Ceiling

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There’s a lot of things that Sadiq is able to do on the football field. That’s why he is regarded as one of the top tight ends in the draft class.

But, Sadiq isn't perfect. He still has plenty of room in his game to grow, which is a good thing for teams looking for a long-term solution at the position. Playing in over 45 career games for Oregon, Sadiq has shown enough on film to warrant the hype surrounding him.

Considering he is a respectable blocker in the run game, Sadiq could find himself with a very valuable role that could have him as a three-down tight end in the right offensive scheme. Not only could Sadiq be a big contributor for an NFL team as a rookie, but with time, he could blossom into one of the league’s best at the position for years to come.

