Kenyon Sadiq Joins Tight End Legend in New NFL Draft Projection

The 2025 NFL season is officially in the books, and fans' attention has now shifted towards free agency and the draft. Several top players from the Oregon Ducks are expected to be selected in the NFL Draft, including star tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

After a remarkable three seasons with the Ducks, Sadiq has the potential to be a star in the NFL, and he would be a valuable asset to a team that needs a tight end on their roster. Sadiq enters the draft following a career total of 892 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns with the Ducks.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This past season, Sadiq totaled 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, earning Big Ten Tight End of the Year honors and being named a finalist for the Mackey Award. His eight touchdowns were the most by a tight end in the FBS this season.

Entering the draft, many see Sadiq as a potential first-round selection or an early-day two draft pick. Here’s where Sadiq falls in the latest mock draft by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

Where Kenyon Sadiq Falls In Latest NFL Mock Draft

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Zierlein has Sadiq projected to be selected by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 27 overall in the draft. If selected by the 49ers, Sadiq would join one of the best tight ends in the NFL, George Kittle. Sadiq is also projected to be the first tight end selected in the draft.

In what has been a remarkable nine-year career for Kittle, the 49ers tight end has totaled 8,008 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns. With Kittle expected to return "well before November" during the 2026 season, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, Sadiq could see significant playing time during his absence.

Why Sadiq Will Thrive With San Francisco

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hauls in a touchdown catch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq will benefit from learning under the six-time Pro Bowl tight end if drafted by the 49ers. With many expecting Kittle to enter the final stages of his career, Sadiq has the opportunity to be the next great tight end for the 49ers.

A tight end that Sadiq could potentially be competing with for the starting spot, while Kittle is out, includes third-year tight end Jake Tonges out of California. During the regular season, Tonges collected 34 receptions for 293 yards and five touchdowns.

Following Kittle’s achilles tear in the 49ers' 23-19 NFC Wild Card road win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Tonges recorded six receptions for 73 yards in the postseason. Retaining Tonges and drafting Sadiq will benefit the 49ers heading into the 2026 season, as San Francisco has proven that when fully healthy, they can compete with anyone in the NFC.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after a play against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Following a 41-6 NFC Divisional Round blowout loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Brock Purdy and coach Kyle Shanahan are still in search of that coveted championship. Adding Sadiq, with the potential of Kittle’s return, favors the 49ers' goal of bringing the first Lombardi Trophy to San Francisco since 1995.