Oregon Reschedules Future Game With New Pac-12 Opponent

A lot of moving parts for the Oregon Ducks and their non-conference schedules down the road to wrap up the 2020s and begin the 2030s.

The Utah State Aggies of the new look Pac-12 Conference will travel to Autzen Stadium to take on the Ducks on Sept. 8, 2029, per Oregon football's X post. The matchup was originally scheduled for Sept. 15, 2029.

Oct 11, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Bronco Mendenhall walks the field before his team takes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

In his first season as the leader of Utah State, coach Bronco Mendenhall finished with a 6-7 overall record and lost to the Washington State Cougars in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho, 34-21. Mendenhall coached the BYU Cougars from 2005 to 2015, the Virginia Cavaliers from 2016 to 2021, and the New Mexico Lobos in 2024.

This isn't the only non-conference scheduling change that has occurred for Oregon's future seasons.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears head coach Ryan Beard watches from the sidelines in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coastal Carolina vs. Oregon

The Ducks and the Baylor Bears of the Big 12 Conference have mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, according to Oregon football's X post. The first matchup will be replaced with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers of the Sun Belt Conference on Sept. 11, 2027.

Coastal Carolina hired Missouri State Bears coach Ryan Beard from the FCS level in December of 2025 to take over the reins.

This switch from Baylor to Coastal Carolina was made to ensure that Oregon continues to have its traditional seven-game home schedule intake for the 2027 season.

Vice president and director of athletics Scott Barnes, right, introduces JaMarcus Shephard as the new head coach for Oregon State football at Reser Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon State vs. Oregon Rivalry is Back

Oregon and cross-state rival Oregon State Beavers have agreed to four future matchups in the 2028, 2029, 2031, and 2032 seasons, per Oregon football's X post. The two foes will take a break in the head-to-head competition after the Ducks beat the Beavers in Eugene, Oregon, this past 2025 season, 41-7.

Corvallis, Oregon, on Sept. 16, 2028

Eugene, Oregon, on Sept. 15, 2029

Eugene, Oregon, on Aug. 30, 2031

Corvallis, Oregon, on Sept. 11, 2032

Oregon leads the all-time series over Oregon State, 57-46-6. This dates back all the way to 1916.

New Oregon State coach JaMarcus Shephard was given the opportunity to turn the program around in Corvallis after being the associate head coach with the Washington Huskies in 2024 and with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2025.

Aug 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson directs warm-ups before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Kickoff, TV Times for First Four Games Announced

The three non-conference matchups, as well as the first Big Ten Conference matchup, for Oregon's 2026 season have officially been announced, including times and TV information, according to Oregon football's X post.

Vs. Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS

At Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN

Vs. Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network

Vs. Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31 at no later than 5 p.m. PT (TV to be determined)

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are currently labeled as 24.5 point favorites against the Broncos to begin their quest for a first-ever national championship.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day prepares for a TV interview during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Road Schedule

During the 2026 season, the Ducks will have to travel approximately 7,525 miles, according to estimates from Google Maps. That's not including the potential Big Ten title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here is their upcoming road schedule:

Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12 (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

USC Trojans on Sept. 26 (Los Angeles, California)

Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 24 (Champaign, Illinois)

Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7 (Columbus, Ohio)

Michigan State Spartans on Nov. 21 (East Lansing, Michigan)

The obviously worrisome road trips are against coach Lincoln Riley's Trojans and coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks Enter New Season With Nation-Leading Streak

Since 2022, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has an overall record of 48-8, including the 2023 Fiesta Bowl, 2024 Big Ten Championship, and 2025 Orange Bowl victories.

Winning on the road in hostile environments is something that the Ducks have been able to accomplish on a consistent basis ever since Lanning took over the reins of the Pacific Northwest powerhouse. He holds an 18-2 record in those unpredictable situations since 2022. The last time he has lost a true away game was on October 14, 2023, at the Washington Huskies in Husky Stadium, 36-33.

In fact, Oregon is in control of the longest active road winning streak in college football at 12 straight. That's amongst the Power Four conferences with the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, and the SEC. No one is even close to the Ducks.

Ohio State Buckeyes - 7

Indiana Hoosiers - 6

Houston Cougars - 6

Alabama Crimson Tide - 5

Oklahoma Sooners - 4

Clemson Tigers - 4

Virginia Cavaliers - 4

Pittsburgh Panthers - 4

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