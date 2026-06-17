Key Injuries To Monitor For Oregon Ducks This Offseason
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The Oregon Ducks have high expectations entering 2026, but there are still some question marks. Oregon running back Jordon Davison suffered a broken collarbone in the College Football Playoff, but he returned in time to participate in the Ducks' spring game.
With multiple key pieces still returning from their respective injuries, here are five players to monitor as fall camp and the regular season approach for Oregon.
Evan Stewart
Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart made his return in Oregon's spring game, but he wore a non-contact jersey to seemingly prevent any further injuries.
Stewart is expected to return after missing the entire 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon, and he will be relied upon as one of the leaders of Oregon's wide receiver corps along side sophomore Dakorien Moore.
As Stewart makes his return to the regular season for the Ducks, his involvement in the offense will be one to watch. Does Oregon continue to ease him into different situations, or will he be 100 percent in the season opener against Boise State?
Dave Iuli
Oregon's starting right guard throughout the 2025 season, Dave Iuli missed the spring game with an undisclosed injury. Ducks coach Dan Lanning seldomly shares injury information to the public, but Iuli's absence is a key one.
Iuli and Oregon center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu are the only two starting offensive linemen that the Ducks will return in 2026, so Iuli's injury is certainly one to watch. The team was split up in the spring game, but Oregon's defensive line certainly beat the offensive line as a whole, making Iuli's experience even more important.
Jeremiah McClellan
Like Iuli, Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan missed the spring game with an undisclosed injury.
After a breakout season in 2025, he was continuing the momentum with a productive spring, at least according to Lanning:
“He has some of the same traits, but he's been so much stronger with the ball, his intellect, and where to run routes, how to run him, what to do. It's really leveled up, and he's physical at the point of attack. He catches the ball strong the quarterbacks trust him, I think that's a big piece, but I expect J-Mac to take a huge jump again this year," the Oregon coach said after spring practice in April.
Trey McNutt
Oregon safety Trey McNutt suffered a broken leg in fall camp that forced him to miss his entire true freshman season and delayed his Ducks debut.
McNutt participated in his second spring game inside of Autzen Stadium in April, though, suggesting his return from injury will be coming soon. McNutt has flashed with at least one pass breakup in each of his spring games with the Ducks.
Brayden Platt
Oregon linebacker Brayden Platt turned heads during the team's CFP run when the Ducks coaching staff gave him running back reps in preparation for the Indiana game. Oregon's running back room was hit with injuries to Jordon Davison and Da'Juan Riggs (who both returned for the spring game), and Platt's history as a rusher in high school made him a natural choice.
However, Platt is expected to contribute most as a linebacker for the Ducks. He missed the start of the 2025 season after suffering an injury in fall camp, but his return could shore up some depth questions for Oregon's linebacker unit.
With linebackers Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon expected to start, there are still opportunities to be had in Oregon's linebacker rotation.
Gatlin Bair
Former five-star receiver recruit Gatlin Bair arrived on campus after Oregon waited two years between signing Bair and officially adding him to the program. However, fans had to wait a little longer for Bair's Autzen Stadium debut as he missed the spring game with an undisclosed injury.
Similar to the linebacker position, Oregon's starting wide receiver group is expected to feature Stewart, Moore, and McCellan, but other receivers like Bair and transfer Iverson Hooks will be relied upon to contribute as part of the rotation.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.