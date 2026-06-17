Key Injuries To Monitor For Oregon Ducks This Offseason

The Oregon Ducks have high expectations entering 2026, but there are still some question marks. Oregon running back Jordon Davison suffered a broken collarbone in the College Football Playoff, but he returned in time to participate in the Ducks' spring game.

With multiple key pieces still returning from their respective injuries, here are five players to monitor as fall camp and the regular season approach for Oregon.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evan Stewart

Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart made his return in Oregon's spring game, but he wore a non-contact jersey to seemingly prevent any further injuries.

Stewart is expected to return after missing the entire 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon, and he will be relied upon as one of the leaders of Oregon's wide receiver corps along side sophomore Dakorien Moore.

As Stewart makes his return to the regular season for the Ducks, his involvement in the offense will be one to watch. Does Oregon continue to ease him into different situations, or will he be 100 percent in the season opener against Boise State?

Dave Iuli

Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli blocks as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's starting right guard throughout the 2025 season, Dave Iuli missed the spring game with an undisclosed injury. Ducks coach Dan Lanning seldomly shares injury information to the public, but Iuli's absence is a key one.

Iuli and Oregon center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu are the only two starting offensive linemen that the Ducks will return in 2026, so Iuli's injury is certainly one to watch. The team was split up in the spring game, but Oregon's defensive line certainly beat the offensive line as a whole, making Iuli's experience even more important.

Jeremiah McClellan

Like Iuli, Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan missed the spring game with an undisclosed injury.

After a breakout season in 2025, he was continuing the momentum with a productive spring, at least according to Lanning:

Oregon’s Jeremiah McClellan, right, comes down with a touchdown reception against James Madison’s DJ Barksdale during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He has some of the same traits, but he's been so much stronger with the ball, his intellect, and where to run routes, how to run him, what to do. It's really leveled up, and he's physical at the point of attack. He catches the ball strong the quarterbacks trust him, I think that's a big piece, but I expect J-Mac to take a huge jump again this year," the Oregon coach said after spring practice in April.

Trey McNutt

Oregon safety Trey McNutt suffered a broken leg in fall camp that forced him to miss his entire true freshman season and delayed his Ducks debut.

McNutt participated in his second spring game inside of Autzen Stadium in April, though, suggesting his return from injury will be coming soon. McNutt has flashed with at least one pass breakup in each of his spring games with the Ducks.

Brayden Platt

Oregon linebacker Brayden Platt turned heads during the team's CFP run when the Ducks coaching staff gave him running back reps in preparation for the Indiana game. Oregon's running back room was hit with injuries to Jordon Davison and Da'Juan Riggs (who both returned for the spring game), and Platt's history as a rusher in high school made him a natural choice.

Oregon inside linebacker Brayden Platt warms up with the offense as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Platt is expected to contribute most as a linebacker for the Ducks. He missed the start of the 2025 season after suffering an injury in fall camp, but his return could shore up some depth questions for Oregon's linebacker unit.

With linebackers Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon expected to start, there are still opportunities to be had in Oregon's linebacker rotation.

Gatlin Bair

Former five-star receiver recruit Gatlin Bair arrived on campus after Oregon waited two years between signing Bair and officially adding him to the program. However, fans had to wait a little longer for Bair's Autzen Stadium debut as he missed the spring game with an undisclosed injury.

Similar to the linebacker position, Oregon's starting wide receiver group is expected to feature Stewart, Moore, and McCellan, but other receivers like Bair and transfer Iverson Hooks will be relied upon to contribute as part of the rotation.

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