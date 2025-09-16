Multiple Key Oregon Commits Fall in New Recruiting Rankings

Ducks Digest

While the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are taking care of business on the field, Oregon commits like five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and five-star safety Jalen Lott saw their respective rankings take a hit.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages his team before a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium.
Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages his team before a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
While the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are taking care of business on the field, recruiting never stops, especially with prospects visiting campuses during the fall.

In the latest update of recruiting rankings from Rivals, how did Oregon's commits fare?

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning, left, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi discus their game plan during the game against Okla
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning, left, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi discus their game plan during the game against Oklahoma State. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Commits Move in Updated Recruiting Rankings

Four-star athlete Jalen Lott and four-star safety Devin Jackson moved up quite a bit in Rivals' latest rankings, but a larger number of recruits committed to Oregon saw their ranking drop.

The following Ducks commits were lowered in recruiting rankings, ordered by overall rank:

  • Immanuel Iheanacho, offensive lineman: No. 15 (down four)
  • Anthony "Tank" Jones, EDGE: No. 20 (down 2)
  • Kendre Harrison, tight end: No. 48 (down 32)
  • Bryson Beaver, quarterback: No. 64 (down 20)
  • Jett Washington, safety No. 112 (down 44)
  • Tristan Phillips, linebacker No. 274 (down 86)

Most notably, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and five-star safety Jett Washington could lose their elite five-star status if they continue to fall down the rankings. However, both Washington and Harrison are still five-star recruits, according to Rivals' Industry Rankings.

Some of Oregon's targets maintained their ranking. Five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and five-star EDGE Anthony "Tank" Jones moved down slightly. Other prospects like five-star defensive back Davon Benjamin, four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland barely saw their ranking change at all, if any.

Quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons BYU Cougars commit Kalani Sitake Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Bryson Beaver Will Stei
Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Ryder Lyons poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bryson Beaver Falls Below Ryder Lyons

Four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver was one of the biggest risers in an early rankings update, but he recently fell out of the top-50. Was his initial rise an overcorrection?

Much was made about Beaver being ranked above elite quarterback recruit and BYU commit Ryder Lyons, especially since Oregon was heavily pursuing Lyons before he committed to BYU. Now, Rivals' updated rankings has Beaver one spot behind Lyons as the No. 7 overall quarterback recruit in the class of 2026.

Oregon's Biggest Risers

While some of the Ducks' top recruits did fall in Rivals' newest rankings, four-star Jalen Lott and four-star safety Devin Jackson received some of the biggest bumps in the country.

Lott moved up from No. 75 to the No. 31 overall recruit in the country, and he is now in contention for becoming a five-star prospect. In addition, Jackson moved up 53 spots in the rankings, from No. 118 to No. 65 overall.

Team Recruiting Rankings

With the latest changes to players' respective rankings, the overall team rankings for the class of 2026 have been altered slightly, and not in Oregon's favor.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Texas A&M at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to On3, the Ducks currently have the No. 4 recruiting class in the country after behing bunny-hopped by No. 3 Notre Dame. Here is the full top 10 from Rivals:

1. USC
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Oregon
5. Texas
6. Texas A&M
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ohio State
10. Michigan

